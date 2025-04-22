This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's presence was sorely missed at WrestleMania 41, and was one of the core complaints from the end of Night Two in Las Vegas. John Cena became a record-breaking 17-time world champion after defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event, to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Despite his involvement in luring Cena to the dark side, the Final Boss was nowhere to be seen in Nevada.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, DJ live-streamed in from his home islands of Hawaii. It was revealed that Ari Emanuel, owner of TKO, gave The Rock a call a month prior to Elimination Chamber to appear at the event after ticket sales were moving slow. But he ultimately withdrew himself from WrestleMania as he felt it wasn't necessary, following Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber.