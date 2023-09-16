Highlights The Rock made a surprising return to WWE SmackDown and had a backstage reunion with old rival John Cena, creating a nostalgic and exciting moment for fans.

The Rock showed off his signature moves in the ring, delivering a Spinebuster and "The People's Elbow" to Austin Theory.

Despite their past feuds, The Rock and John Cena demonstrated mutual respect and admiration for each other during the reunion.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made his much-anticipated return to WWE SmackDown for the first time since October 2019 in Denver last night and came face-to-face with an old rival John Cena during a backstage segment.

The pair, who enjoyed so many moments in the ring and unforgettable battles in the past, ran into each other and shared a warm embrace backstage which sent fans of the franchise into pure nostalgia.

The Rock returns to WWE SmackDown

The Rock made his surprise return to SmackDown during a segment between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory. During an in-ring war of words between the two rivals, the infamous theme song "If You Smell" rang over the arena speakers, signaling the entrance of the WWE legend, and the fans went berserk. The Rock came out, verbally tore into Austin before unleashing his signature strikes, executing the Spinebuster move on Theory and then finishing him off with one of the most iconic wrestling moves in history "The People's Elbow," which Pat McAffe also borrowed, leaving Theory helpless on the ring floor.

Read more: The Rock returns to WWE SmackDown to thunderous pop & gets physical

Fresh off the in-ring events which fans where still recovering from, The Rock and McAfee then went backstage to exchange words when John Cena approached them. McAffee gestured behind The Rock after seeing Cena, saying: “Hey, there’s a guy, you can't see,” referencing Cena's iconic catchphrase, “You can’t see me.”

The Rock & John Cena's WWE Championships The Rock John Cena WWE Championship 10 16 WWE United States Championship 0 5 WWE Intercontinental Championship 2 0 WWE Tag Team Championship 5 4 Money in the Bank Winner 0 1 (2012) Royal Rumble Winner 1 (2000) 2 (2008, 2013)

The Rock & John Cena have backstage reunion

The visual sent fans into yet another frenzy, before The Rock responded to McAfee by saying: "I can see him." The pair then shared a brief tense moment, staring down at each other before Cena broke focus and smiled a little, which prompted The Rock to say: "I see you trying to smile."

This eased up the tense air around them and Cena shook The Rock's hand saying: "I am, welcome home." The two then hugged and The Rock with a big smile on his face said: "Thank you, it's good to be here," after which Cena left the scene.

The reunion was a special moment for fans, as it showed that The Rock and John Cena still have mutual respect and admiration for each other despite their professional feuds over the years which culminated in the WrestleMania 28 and 29 main events.

It was a busy day for The Rock, and maybe his return should've been predicted after he appeared on Pat McAfee's podcast earlier in the day, and it was on said podcast when he dropped another bombshell. During the interview with McAfee before the event, The Rock stated that he was scheduled to face his distant cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, but the plans fell through. He did, however, hint that the match is still in sight and could happen next year.

Everyone, and we mean everyone, wants to see The Rock vs Roman Reigns. It feels like the right storyline, and it feels like the only direction The Bloodline can really go after recent events involving Solo Sikoa and The Usos. The Rock is really the last man standing for Reigns in The Bloodline, so him facing off against The Great One truly would be WWE perfection. Maybe next year...