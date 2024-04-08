Highlights WrestleMania 40 had a main event that featured Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker.

Despite it being a singles match, a whole host of talent interfered, including legends Cena, Rock, and 'Taker.

Cena ate a Rock Bottom, before The Rock was hit with a Chokeslam from The Phenom, creating one of the best moments in WWE history.

In one of the best five-minute spells in WWE history, John Cena, The Undertaker, Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins, and The Rock all took to the ring to create a moment to remember at WrestleMania 40 on the 7th of April.

Those fighters in the ring had 27 WWE Championships between them, bringing together some of the most recognisable names and faces in the sport for one last incredible passage of wrestling to potentially cap off their time in the ring.

Chaos Breaks Out During WrestleMania 40 Main Event

John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker all interfered to create an epic moment

The action began with Cena sprinting into the ring, hitting Sikoa multiple times and rolling him over the ropes onto the floor below. This came after he had hit Roman Reigns with an Attitude Adjustment. Following Sikoa down, Cena followed this barrage by hitting him with an AA onto the announcer's table. “Cena’s rearranging the furniture,” the commentators shouted as Sikoa went through the table.

Cena was then left facing the crowd, eating up their applause, but his face suddenly dropped as ‘Electrifying’ began filling the arena. The Rock strolled down to the ring with less urgency than Cena had just a few moments before, as the pace slowed and both wrestlers faced each other. The two wrestlers had not been in the ring together for a decade. After the two stared each other down, The Rock delivered a Rock Bottom to Cena, leaving him in a heap.

Looking down at Cena, The Rock did not see Seth Rollins come in with a chair, but Rollins was stopped by Roman Reigns. As if the match could not get any crazier, the lights then went out and the famous funeral bell sounded. When the lights returned, The Undertaker was standing right behind The Rock, ready to hit him with a Chokeslam. The Deadman was then gone just as fast as he came, leaving under the cover of darkness soon after.

In the final action involving the guest wrestlers, Roman Reigns hit Seth Rollins with a chair to avenge his betrayal from their time together in The Shield. This was a defining moment in the fight, as Reigns could have finished Rhodes at that moment to snatch the title. By focusing on Rollins, The Tribal Chief missed a golden opportunity to retain his title, which he was unable to do as The American Nightmare later hit him with three Cross Rhodes to take the win.

Having all these fighters under the same roof was incredible, but the fact that they all took to the ring at the same time was a defining moment for this era of WWE. It is hard to imagine a better way for a new generation to be ushered into the forefront of wrestling, and for the old guard to have a final moment together.

This had the making of a final showing of the wrestlers that many fans grew up watching. Although it may not be the last time we hear the funeral bells, or see an Attitude Adjustment, it is surely the final time that these wrestlers compete alongside each other.

WrestleMania had many twists and turns. Rhodes ended Reigns’ tenure as champion after over 1,000 days, IShowSpeed was RKOd by Randy Orton, and two Philadelphia Eagles took to the ring. However, the few minutes that featured the best and brightest of WWE talent from this era and previous eras will endure as the defining moment that stays with fans for the long run.