Highlights Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson joins TKO Board of Directors, gaining significant control over WWE and UFC.

The Rock now owns full trademark ownership of his iconic moniker.

Uncertainty remains regarding Rock's in-ring career, as he teases a potential match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has taken a managerial job at WWE, being appointed to TKO's board of directors group alongside his former boss, Vince McMahon. Throughout 2023, headlines in the wrestling world were dominated by the news of WWE’s sale to Endeavor in April and the subsequent completion of the deal in September. The new ownership of the company brought with it the formation of the TKO Group, an organisation that would merge the business side of WWE and UFC under one umbrella. From there, TKO formed its own board of directors that were trusted to see the company into the future.

Among the announced board were Executive Chairman Vince McMahon, Chief Executive Officer Ari Emanuel and both the President and COO Mark Shapiro. As mentioned, the list of board members was announced in September, but the lineup has just been bolstered by the addition of a WWE icon.

Johnson will have significant control of both WWe and the UFC

He now owns full rights to his 'The Rock' moniker

Shortly before WWE announced a historic new deal with Netflix that will see Monday Night Raw air exclusively on the streaming platform starting next year, it was also announced that Johnson would be joining the TKO Group Board of Directors. Interestingly, too, the move means that the star now has full trademark ownership of ‘The Rock’.

To comment, Johnson said the following:

“My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come. Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build. Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock’, is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. “At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game changing. I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them.”

Rock is one of the biggest, most recognisable names in WWE history. He is a 10-time world champion, five-time tag team champion, two-time intercontinental champion and a genuine mainstream star.

It's unclear whether the new role will impact his in-ring career

He recently teased a return against Roman Reigns

He is an interesting addition to the Board of Directors, particularly as we aren’t entirely sure as to whether his in-ring days are behind him. Despite making his debut in 1996 and only wrestling in six matches in the last two decades, Rock is currently being linked to a potential main event clash with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

He recently made an appearance on Raw and dropped one line in a promo to tease a match with his cousin, and there has been no clarity since as to whether The Great One vs The Tribal Chief could be in the pipeline for WWE this April. As always, as more comes out about The Rock joining the WWE Board of Directors, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.