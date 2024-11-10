The Rock has named his WWE Mount Rushmore, but has left out some huge names - including real-life cousin Roman Reigns. The pair headlined the first night of WrestleMania 40 this past April, defeating Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Then, 24 hours later, 'The Final Boss' returned for a run-in during Reigns' Undisputed WWE Championship match with Cody Rhodes in the headline attraction on night two of the extravaganza in Philadelphia. One of the most chaotic bouts in company history, Rhodes beat Reigns in a match that also featured appearances from WWE Legends The Undertaker and John Cena.

Surprisingly, though, neither Cena and 'The Deadman' make it on to The Rock's Mount Rushmore, either. For those who aren't familiar with the concept, picking a Mount Rushmore involves naming four of the most influential names in a particular sport or industry, whether it be for their impact on business or how good they are as a performer. In the context of professional wrestling, both of those criteria are relevant.

The Rock Picks Four WWE Hall of Famers on his Mount Rushmore

Some familiar foes make the cut

The 52-year-old Hollywood star was asked for his picks during a recent interview, per Republic World. Despite the surprising list of absentees, there was room for some huge names in the industry.

"My Mount Rushmore of WWE stars would be 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, the 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair, and I would have to go with Andre the Giant."

The Rock and 'Stone Cold' shared a fierce rivalry throughout the Attitude Era, ultimately facing off at three editions of WrestleMania. 'The Great One' also shared the company's grandest stage with Hogan, defeating him at WrestleMania 18 in a match that sent the crowd absolutely wild.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Rock is 1-2 against 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin at WrestleMania.

Flair and The Rock also locked up at a WrestleMania, meeting as part of a handicap tag team match pitting 'The Rock and Sock Connection' against Evolution at WrestleMania 20. The former Miami Hurricane has publicly acknowledged his respect for 'The Nature Boy' on many occasions, once writing on Instagram: "Love you, brother, you will always be the GOAT!"

Performers from different eras, The Rock has no in-ring history with Andre The Giant - who passed away three years before the real-life Dwayne Johnson made his official WWE debut. The esteem that Andre is held in, though, is evidenced by the fact that he was the very first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Rock is expected to return to WWE television in 2025, where he will almost certainly be a part of the company's January debut on Netflix. When he will return to the ring is less clear, although matches with Reigns and Cena - as part of his retirement tour - would make a lot of sense if that was the direction in which the company wanted to go.

A match with Reigns has long been talked about as a dream bout - and would fit perfectly into the current Bloodline civil war storyline, while Cena and The Rock are currently tied at 1-1 in their matches against each other. Rock beat Cena at WrestleMania 28, before the 16-time world champion gained revenge at WrestleMania 29. 'The Final Boss' could always switch up his Mount Rushmore in future if those matches were to happen.