Summary WWE's second PLE of the year, Elimination Chamber, will play host to The Rock.

The Final Boss is coming to Toronto anticipating an answer from Cody Rhodes.

The Brahma Bull has posted on Instagram in sinister fashion, aiming the post at Rhodes.

As the WWE Universe prepares for an exciting night of action, the Elimination Chamber PLE will push the company one step closer to April's Showcase of Immortals in Vegas. A Road to WrestleMania that has already brought numerous twists, turns, and surprises, fans all over the world are already on the edge of their seats ahead of WWE's four-match card Elimination Chamber. One of the surprises that has created unparalleled intrigue is the return of The Rock.

Having returned to SmackDown two weeks ago, the Final Boss placed an ultimatum upon Cody Rhodes and demanded an answer at Toronto's Chamber show. Just hours away from finding out the answer, the Brahma Bull has put one last post on Instagram in hopes of persuading Rhodes.

The WWE Universe had convinced themselves they would be experiencing a Road to WrestleMania without The Rock's presence. The People's Champ showed his face at the inaugural Raw on Netflix and seemingly closed the book on his open-ended storylines with Roman Reigns and Rhodes. However, a return to announce the location for WrestleMania 42 has piqued fans' interest, who believe they could once again witness the Final Boss on the Grandest Stage of them All. Announced for the Elimination Chamber and set to interact with the American Nightmare, The Rock has taken to Instagram to send one final eerie message to the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Related Hilarious Footage of The Rock's Last WWE Appearance in Canada Ahead of WWE's Elimination Chamber in Toronto, hilarious footage of The Rock's last appearance in Canada has resurfaced.

The Rock's Instagram Post

A sinister caption and intriguing photo have entered The Rock's feed

It was only two weeks ago that The Rock asked Rhodes to be his champion. A reference to Rock's power as a member of the TKO board of directors, he wants the American Nightmare to be a corporate champion. A feeling encapsulated by his remark to Rhodes in which he told the World Champion that he wants his soul, The Rock furthered intrigue as he attempted to once again entice Rhodes at Friday's SmackDown. Going above and beyond, The Rock has now posted on Instagram in hopes of enticing Rhodes to join him, and it is a sinister message.

"Walk side by side with me, my brother @americannightmarecody. TONIGHT the City of TORONTO will never be the same when you become my champion and give me your soul. The American Nightmare will live forever. Do the right thing, and I'll see you tonight at the Rogers Centre - final boss".

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

The Rock isn't the only exciting part of the PLE

Credit: WWE

Posting the message alongside a sinister '#sellyoursoul' hashtag, The Rock's appearance isn't the only aspect of the show that fans are excited about. With two titular Chamber matches on the show, both the respective Chamber matches are filled to the brim with talent. With two WWE Superstars set to have WrestleMania title matches confirmed by the end of the night, there are two other matches that the WWE Universe can't wait to watch.

The return of Toronto's own Trish Stratus will see the Hall of Famer team with Tiffany Stratton as the pair face off against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in Tag Team action. Elsewhere, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will write another chapter in their career-long feud in a highly-anticipated Unsanctioned Match.