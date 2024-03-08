Highlights The next Saudi Arabian WWE event is expected to be on the 25th of May, potentially featuring a match with The Rock.

WWE wants The Rock to wrestle more than once this year, with his return match already set for WrestleMania 40.

There's been talk of a potential bout with Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia.

WWE are interested in having The Rock wrestle in Saudi Arabia when the company returns to the country in May. In recent times, WWE has started to host their Premium Live Events internationally, but it all started with venturing out to Saudi Arabia. In 2018, the company struck a deal with the Ministry of Sport lasting 10 years that would see multiple major shows broadcast from the country each year.

At the start of the relationship, WWE’s Saudi shows could safely be separated from the rest of their pay-per-views, with their trips to the Middle East usually playing host to one-off dream matches rather than something that was in line with the rest of the product, but this is something that has changed over time.

Most recently, on the 4th of November, 2023, Crown Jewel emanated from Riyadh and saw Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against LA Knight in the main event. The same show included Cody Rhodes beating Damian Priest on the road to the War Games match and IYO SKY defending her Women’s Title against Bianca Belair. Now, we have an idea as to when the next Saudi Arabian Premium Live Event will be.

The Next Event Will Be in May

WWE Wanted The Rock vs Roman Reigns On the Card

Per Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s believed that WWE will next head to Saudi Arabia on the 25th of May, the same weekend of AEW Double Or Nothing. Not only that, it’s noted that WWE’s initial response to the backlash they faced over The Rock taking Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania spot was to see if The Great One would agree to face Roman Reigns at 2024’s first show in Saudi.

“When there was an attempt by some to get Rock to move to a later date with Reigns and keep Cody Rhodes in the spot (while Nick Khan and Ari Emanuel had made the deal, there were people who felt that since the spot was promised to Rhodes last year and they’d been building it, have it be Rhodes at Mania and Reigns-Rock in Saudi with the idea of garnering more money, this would have been that date.”

On this, Meltzer talked about whether The Rock is still being discussed for an appearance at the show. He wrote that, while there are a lot of variables at play, we might see The Great One inside the ring more than just once this year.

WrestleMania Night One Won't Be The Rock's Only WWE Match in 2024

WWE Want Him on a Saudi Arabia Show

According to the journalist, WrestleMania’s first night won’t be The Rock's only WWE match in 2024 and there is a push to get him on the card for at least one of the Saudi Arabia Premium Live Events this year.

“When asking if Rock will be working that show, we’re told there are a lot of variables in play and a variety of factors but obviously the company would like it if he would. But while nothing is set in stone, the belief as of right now is that Mania won’t be his only match in 2024 and there is definitely a push to get him to work at least one Saudi Arabia event this year”

Rock is one of WWE’s biggest-ever stars, so it’s understandable that the company would want to feature him on as many of their events as possible while he is committed to his current run. As a heel, there are certainly plenty of options for him to face, as well as the possibility that he eventually turns on Reigns and has their long-awaited match.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Rock's last WWE match was a six-second victory against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in 2016

As it stands, Rock’s only confirmed match is his WrestleMania 40 night one main event that will see him team with Roman Reigns against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. Given this report, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him lace up the boots on more than one occasion as the year rolls on. As always, as more comes out about The Rock potentially working the next Saudi Arabia show, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.