The WWE Universe are still digesting what went down at the Elimination Chamber. WWE's final PLE before WrestleMania, an exciting night of action, was observed by those in attendance at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. With Bianca Belair, Trish Stratus, Tiffany Stratton, Kevin Owens and John Cena all leaving Toronto with the winner's share of the purse, it is another act that has got the attention of the WWE Universe.

Following Cena's industry-changing heel turn, The Rock and musician Travis Scott orchestrated a hellacious beatdown on Cody Rhodes. Although it wasn't his first appearance, The Rock has praised Scott for his role in the segment.

WWE has always found a place for the world's biggest celebrities to come in and make a positive change to the product. With Bad Bunny, Pat McAfee and Logan Paul being recent success stories, Travis Scott has been the latest celebrity act to get involved on the Road to WrestleMania. Making his presence felt at WWE's inaugural Netflix show, joining Jey Uso on his way to the ring, Scott was seen at the Elimination Chamber alongside The Rock and John Cena. Forming a trio that would lay the smackdown on Rhodes, Scott's intensity and performance received the respect of the Final Boss.

The Rock Praises Travis Scott

The multi-platinum certified artist wanted to get involved

The main event of Elimination Chamber saw the WWE Universe witness one of the most shocking segments in WWE history. As Cody Rhodes refused to associate himself with The Rock, it turned out Cena had sold his soul instead, as the 16-time World Champion turned on the American Nightmare and sided with the Final Boss ahead of WrestleMania 41.

A segment that has received countless praise, it has been noted by many that Travis Scott's involvement in one of wrestling's biggest heel turns seems out of place. However, this is not a sentiment that The Rock holds, as he took to WWE's press conference to give his flowers to Scott and his performance on the night.

"Yes [we will see Travis Scott in the ring], that’s why we’re doing it … he wanted to get his hands bloody. I whispered to him as we were going out ‘if you get your hands bloody, make it count’ … he slapped the s*** out of Cody tonight!"

WrestleMania 41 Takes Shape

Elimination Chamber finalises all four World Title matches

Credit: WWE

With Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair leaving February's Royal Rumble as winners, the pair cashed in their opportunities on Gunther and Tiffany Stratton for the Showcase of Immortals. Following Bianca Belair's victory in the Chamber, becoming the first-ever two-time women's winner, she will face either Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship.

With three World Title matches set in stone before the main event, Cena's victory meant the Champ earned himself the chance to win his record-breaking 17th World Title at WrestleMania. Set to face off against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, the beginning of their feud has the WWE Universe excited for what's next.