The Rock has given his reaction following his incredible return on Raw. The Great One returned to WWE this week, with an incredible homecoming on Raw. In the days prior, a tweet sent out by Triple H advertised a ‘former WWE Champion’ for the special Day One edition of WWE's flagship show, sparking wild speculation online as to who it might be.

At first, the company played a joke on the fans by sending out Jinder Mahal to cut a long-winded heel promo on those in attendance, but, to everyone’s relief, the genuine surprise arrival turned out to be The Rock, whose music garnered a truly special pop. The segment Rock was involved in was very typical as far as The Great One was concerned. Crowd participation was at an all-time high as he rattled off some of his most iconic catchphrases at the expense of Mahal, and the legend even hit his signature Spinebuster followed by a People’s Elbow.

But, following the swift beat down of Jinder, Rock took the microphone once more and delivered a final speech which really got the WWE Universe’s collective hearts racing. When first appearing to talk about his post-match dinner plans, Rock asked those in San Diego whether he should sit at the ‘head of the table’, making a direct reference to Roman Reigns.

The Rock has reacted to his return online

He's shared a wholesome message on social media

Now, on his X page, The Rock has reflected on his impactful WWE return earlier this week, placing high value on the connection he has with the crowd and their warm reaction to his shock arrival. He also responded to the overwhelming response his return had receive through WWE's social channels.

This appears to have been a very small tease of an eventual clash between WWE’s current top champion and one of their all-time greats, something which has been discussed as a potential matchup for a very long time. Should a bout between the two family members come to be, many would expect a match of that magnitude to headline a WrestleMania, and, with the 40th edition of the Show of Shows coming up, Rock vs Roman could take place in just three months.

However, this would take a spot away from any other possible contender for the title. In particular, many fans feel as if Cody Rhodes is in line for another ‘Mania main event role, as he looks to ‘finish the story’ by avenging the loss he took to Reigns last year. All in all, seeing the social media success of The Rock’s return and the efforts put in by the likes of Cody Rhodes, WWE certainly have an interesting decision to make as we head into April.

The Rock joins a list of contenders for Roman Reigns' crown

The Tribal Chief has some big matches ahead

As we progress into January and head closer to WrestleMania season, attention has quickly turned to the status of Roman Reigns. In 2023, the Tribal Chief remained at the very top of WWE, but, as many viewers will know, he only competed in a total of seven televised matches all year, so many are wondering what 2024 holds for the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Already, there are multiple challengers lining up to take on Roman Reigns in the near future, with LA Knight, AJ Styles and Randy Orton eyeing up SmackDown’s top prize. In fact, following last night’s edition of the blue brand, a fatal four-way has been set up for the Royal Rumble which will feature all three of the aforementioned men getting a shot at the gold.

Regardless of the outcome to that title match, The Rock's return has added a major name to the mix, and you can almost guarantee that he'll meet the Tribal Chief sometime soon, whether it's for the gold or not.

