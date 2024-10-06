This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Rock made his first WWE appearance since the night after WrestleMania 40 at Bad Blood 2024 - and the crowd at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia took the roof of the building when he arrived.

The 52-year-old made his presence known at the very end of the Premium Live Event, returning while carrying his People’s Championship over his shoulder following the main event - where Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Jimmy Uso made his own WWE return to help the babyfaces pick up the win.

Jimmy, who himself had been absent from the company since just after WrestleMania, laid out the interfering Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga with superkicks, with the distraction causing Sikoa to turn straight into a spear from Reigns, who scored the victory for his team. Jimmy and Reigns hugged after the match, before 'The OTC' had a intense staredown with his partner for the night, Rhodes.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Roman Reigns' win at Bad Blood marked just his sixth match in the last 12 months.

It was then that the biggest story of the evening unfolded.

The Response to The Rock's First WWE Entrance in Six Months was Spine-Tingling

'The Final Boss' teased a future match with Cody Rhodes

All three men looked stunned to see 'The Great One'. The Rock never uttered a word in their direction as he stood on the ramp, clutching the championship awarded to him by Muhammad Ali’s widow during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this year. He then counted to three with his fingers, while glaring at Rhodes in what was seemingly a callback to his win over 'The American Nightmare' on night one of WrestleMania 40. The director of TKO (the holding company that owns WWE and the UFC) then instructed production staff to end the show as he left.

In his last WWE appearance on the Raw after WrestleMania 40, The Rock confronted Rhodes, assuring him that their "story had just begun". His return at Bad Blood looks set to further that storyline.

The Hollywood superstar hasn't wrestled in an advertised one-on-one match since losing to John Cena at WrestleMania 29 in 2013. However, his feud with Rhodes appears destined to be settled in a singles contest.

WWE's next Premium Live Event will be Crown Jewel 2024, which takes place on the 2nd of November in Saudi Arabia. Given the huge budget attached to the company's shows in the country, it would be a shock not to see The Rock involved in some form. It remains to be seen if that will be the venue for his clash with Rhodes - or whether it will be saved for a later event, such as WrestleMania 41.

He then turned to leave just as soon as he had arrived, but The Rock looks set to be a major part of WWE programming in the weeks leading up to next month's Crown Jewel event.