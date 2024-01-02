Highlights The Rock made a surprising return to WWE on Raw, causing an explosive reaction from the San Diego crowd.

Speculation prior to his appearance was fuelled by a photo of WWE president Nick Khan and The Rock both being at College Gameday near where Raw was taking place.

Jinder Mahal was initially believed to be the former WWE champion returning, but it was actually The Rock who received an overwhelming and electrifying response from the crowd. He also teased a potential match with Roman Reigns.

The Rock made his return to WWE on the Day One special of Monday Night Raw on the 1st of January to kick-start 2024 in rather explosive fashion, and as soon as his entrance music dropped, it's safe to say the San Diego crowd reacted.

Fightful Select reported on Friday that Triple H was trying to secure 'a former WWE Champion' for the Day One special, and the man himself added fuel to the fire of these rumours. On X, Triple H wrote: "Not going to confirm or deny the rumours of a former WWE Champion appearing at #WWERaw Day One... but I will say to stay tuned."

Earlier on yesterday, The Rock was at College Gameday, which was just a matter of hours away from where Raw was taking place, and a photo emerged of WWE president Nick Khan in the background, leading to more and more speculation that The Rock could make an appearance on Raw.

We had seen this previously with The Rock and Pat McAfee in September of last year when they were both on College Gameday and made their way to SmackDown on the same night as they were only a couple of hours away from where the show was taking place.

Video: The Rock returns on WWE Raw

It was to the surprise of everyone that it was in fact Jinder Mahal's music that hit, and he was revealed as the 'former WWE champion,' much to the disappointment of the crowd. Mahal was WWE Champion in 2016 on the SmackDown Live brand. Mahal berated the people of San Diego and let them know exactly what he thought of the USA. He then mocked the USA chants and said: "Shout your mouths! This country was once a superpower, and now it's a joke. But I will unify you, I am your unifier. If you don't believe me, shout your mouths and listen," before saying the US national anthem in Punjabi.

There is no one better to come out and defend his country from someone like 'The Modern Day Maharaja' than 'The People's Champion.' Mahal was in the middle of his promo in Punjabi when the iconic 'IF YA SMELL' hit, sending the Pechanga Arena into raptures.

The reaction that The Rock always gets every time he turns up in the WWE just shows why he is one of the greatest of all time. The people in the crowd were going crazy, Michael Cole on commentary let out a big 'YEAH!' and The Rock showed the camera that he had goosebumps and fist bumped a young fan in the front row and posed for a photo with another.

Video: The Rock's return to Raw in full

Cole summed it up on commentary as Rock made his way into the ring, "Absolute, pure electricity!" he exclaimed. He referred to 'The Brahma bull' as "a true one of one."

"There is no one on the planet like The Rock," he added, and it's hard to argue when you see reactions like that. While his music was still playing, loud chants of "Rocky! Rocky! Rocky!" echoed around the arena. The Rock went on to tease a possible match between himself and the longest reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, much to the delight of those inside the arena, and more than likely the millions watching around the world at home.