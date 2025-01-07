Summary The WWE Netflix era starts with the return of The Rock.

Having been a heel in 2024, it appears The Rock is back to being a good guy.

His Final Boss character takes a backseat as he praises Rhodes and Reigns.

As WWE begins their Netflix era, the Monday Night Raw premiere saw the return of the Final Boss, The Rock. Having not been seen since Bad Blood in October 2024, the Brahma Bull followed up Triple H's lavish introduction to congratulate Cody Rhodes and acknowledge Roman Reigns.

The Final Boss

The Rock in 2024 provided the WWE Universe with his most inspired work in years

The Rock's re-introduction to the WWE in 2024 sparked some of his most inspired work to date. Having initially come back to have his destined WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns, it wasn't to be. With Cody Rhodes' popularity taking over, the Final Boss character was born.

Having performed at WrestleMania XL in a winning effort against Rhodes and Seth Rollins, it wasn't long after that the Final Boss declared that his business with The American Nightmare wasn't over. Seemingly teasing a future feud with the Undisputed WWE Champion, his return to Raw has seemingly cast doubts on that prospect.

The Rock Returns

Having once been the Final Boss, it appears the Rock is a good guy again

Credit: WWE

With his Final Boss title in tow, The Rock's return marked the largest arena gate in WWE history. Bringing his typical Rock energy, the Netflix era of WWE was marked with the Brahma Bull swearing, which received a raucous reception. The Hollywood star would soon give props to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who was in the crowd, saying he carried "WWE on his back for a year".

Thanking the man he once made bleed, The Rock doubled down on his newfound love for Rhodes as the pair hugged it out at the end of the segment. However, it wasn't just Rhodes that The Rock was thanking.

With a complete change in attitude following the pair's feud in 2024, the Rock would soon after acknowledge Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief. Once again, seemingly forgetting all the tension that the Rock brought to the Bloodline in 2024, the People's Champion appeared in good spirits as he thanked the two men people thought he would be fighting over.

Seemingly now playing face, the version of the Rock that the WWE Universe had become somewhat tired of, fans seem confused at the change in attitude from Rocky. With WrestleMania season upon us, there is plenty of time for things to change, but the Brahma Bull's return didn't appear to be a man who wanted in at the Showcase of Immortals.