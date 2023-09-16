Highlights The Rock made a surprise return to WWE SmackDown after a hiatus since 2019, receiving an overwhelmingly thunderous reaction from the crowd.

The Rock shut down Austin Theory verbally and physically, performing his signature moves and even inviting Pat McAfee to join in on the action.

Despite plans changing, The Rock hinted at a potential WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns and expressed his desire to deliver something incredible for the fans and the wrestlers.

The Rock made his first WWE appearance since 2019 last night on SmackDown, and boy was the reaction inside the arena thunderous. Not only did he make a shock return, though, he also got physical in the ring!

The Most Electrifying Man In All Of Entertainment stunned the Denver, Colorado crowd with a surprise appearance, brought out by Pat McAfee, who was also making a surprise return to WWE programming himself. This followed on from an appearance by The Great One, real name Dwayne Johnson, on The Pat McAfee Show earlier in the day, which was held on the University of Colorado campus.

It was the first time that The Rock wrestled in any capacity since an October 2019 appearance, which came around the time that he announced his retirement from pro wrestling.

What did The Rock do on his return to WWE SmackDown?

The segment opened SmackDown, and McAfee came out first, returning after a spell covering the ESPN College Game Day Football Show. He welcomed fans to the show, claiming 'he was just up the road and there was no way he was going to miss this chance to appear on SmackDown.'

McAfee was interrupted by the former United States Champion Austin Theory, who told him that they had unfinished business and that 'he was going to drop McAfee right here, right now.' McAfee responded by saying he was flattered that Theory 'was trying to be like him, but he was being disrespectful not just to the wrestling business, but to the fans as well.'

The next five words McAfee said sowed the seeds for what was to come: "This is the People's show!" Then the familiar strains of 'IF YOU SMELL.....' played over the PA system, and the Denver crowd rose to their feet as one, eager to welcome back The Great One. Thunderous. Absolutely thunderous, as can be heard in the video above.

Read more: The Rock's incredible gesture to Bray Wyatt's family following death

The Rocky then verbally shut down Theory, including getting the crowd to chant 'a**hole' towards heel Theory, which the WWE censors hurriedly tried to blank out. Then, The Rock physically shut down Theory, planting him with his signature moves, a Spinebuster and The People's Elbow. He also invited McAfee to drop his own version of the elbow drop, which the loudmouth didn't need asking twice to perform.

The Rock also appeared in a backstage segment later on the SmackDown episode, sharing screen time with none other than John Cena, who said simply: "Welcome home!"

Is The Rock returning to WWE?

There has been talk for some time of Rocky returning to the ring for a match against family member, and current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Rock himself revealed this week that the blockbuster contest was actually locked in for WrestleMania 39, before plans changed.

He said: "There's WrestleMania in Philadelphia, I'm saying that that's a potential, so I'm open. But the fans deserve something just incredible and unprecedented and not only that, I always want to deliver to the locker room and the boys and the girls back there that are working their a**es off!"

The Rock said he reached a handshake deal and a verbal agreement with Vince McMahon and president Nick Khan in early 2022 for the match to happen in April 2023, but the parties involved could not come to an understanding on what the next part of the storyline would be.

With The Rock out of the equation for WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes won the men's Royal Rumble match from the No. 30 spot after returning from a torn pectoral muscle, and he went on to challenge Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship instead.

WrestleMania 39 seemingly would have been the perfect spot for The Rock vs. Reigns since it was near The Rock's adopted home of Hollywood, but WrestleMania 40 would be a great fit for multiple reasons as well. In addition to the fact that it is a landmark WrestleMania, Philly played host to The Rock's first WrestleMania main event, as he faced Stone Cold Steve Austin in the WrestleMania 15 headliner.