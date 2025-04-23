Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has spoken out about the logistics and the actual truth behind his appearance at Elimination Chamber, and the recent comments do not reflect greatly on the wrestling icon or the company as a whole.

The main event in Toronto took place to see who would challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at this past weekend's WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. John Cena came out victorious after getting the better of CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre.

After the main event concluded, The Rock appeared and entered the ring alongside hip-hop star, Travis Scott. Here, he performed the segment where he attempted to take Rhodes' soul. The Rock and Scott helped Cena to attack Rhodes, establishing the latter's shocking and dramatic heel turn.