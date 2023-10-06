Highlights The Rock could 'screw over a lot of people' if he does make his return to WWE and compete at WrestleMania XL

The feeling is that The Rock won't be at the show, but with six months until WrestleMania XL, there is still a lot of time for a deal to be reached

If The Rock isn't at the show, and doesn't face Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes is likely to slot into the main event in his place

The latest news on whether The Rock is scheduled for WrestleMania XL has been released, and it's likely going to disappoint WWE fans

On September 15, fans were stunned to see Dwayne Johnson make a surprise return to the WWE to confront Austin Theory during an impromptu segment on SmackDown.

In what was a fantastic moment, viewers got to see the 51-year-old movie star get physical, performing his signature spinebuster and his iconic People’s Elbow for the Detroit crowd.

Is The Rock returning to WWE?

As far as we know, this was simply done as fan service because 'The Great One' happened to be in town at the time of the show. Unlike with John Cena, it doesn’t appear as if Rocky's interaction with Theory will act as the catalyst to kickstart a longer run with the company.

Of course, questions are routinely asked about when 'The Brahma Bull' will next compete in the ring. Each year, around WrestleMania time, speculation grows over whether the time will finally come for the ten-time World Champion to lace up his boots one again, but discounting a quick six-second squash match against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32, he hasn’t competed in over a decade.

Nevertheless, each year there are usually rumours about The Rock’s WWE status. It’s no secret that the company have a keen interest in staging a match between the Hollywood megastar and Roman Reigns, but to this point, the two family members are yet to clash on a big stage.

Given the Hollywood theme, many were surprised when the long-awaited clash didn’t take place at this year’s WrestleMania, with some fans feeling as if this meant that they would never get to see the showdown between the two Samoan icons.

Will The Rock be at WrestleMania XL?

However, as a point of hope for those who still want to see the bout, The Rock recently told Pat McAfee that he is ‘open’ to doing the match at next year’s landmark 40th edition of WrestleMania. This could easily be Dwayne throwing ideas out into the ether, but some fans wondered whether his tease was an acknowledgment that there were plans already in place.

To try and clarify the situation, Ringside News reached out to see whether anything had changed regarding Johnson’s current status for the two-night spectacle taking place in Philadelphia next April, to which they were told that Rock was just creating more desire for the match to drive up his asking price.

“The Rock is always going to want rumors out there about him, so that it appears as though there’s all this desire for him to headline, which he thinks increases his value.”

Real Name Dwayne Johnson Ring Name The Rock Date of Birth May 2, 1972 (age 51) Height 6ft 5" Weight 260lbs Trained By Pat Patterson, Rocky Johnson & Tom Prichard Debut March 10, 1996 Titles Won 8x WWE Championship, 2x WCW World Championship, 2x Intercontinental Championship, 5x WWE Tag Team Championship & 2020 Royal Rumble match winner

The common belief among fans is that WWE is likely to re-run the rivalry between Reigns and Cody Rhodes for next year’s show, and, while Roman’s title defence is still unconfirmed, Ringside News went on to say that any potential insertion of The Rock would ‘screw over a lot of people and a lot of plans’ that are being discussed for the event.

All in all, it appears as if fans still won’t be getting a battle between The Tribal Chief and his legendary cousin anytime soon.

As always, should anything change regarding the plans for The Rock at next year’s WrestleMania, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.