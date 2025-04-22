WWE WrestleMania 41 is an event that has split opinion among the online wrestling community. With The Rock moving from in-ring performer to influencing the board of TKO (WWE's owners), he has more say than ever on storylines for the main roster. Despite not having been in a match himself for over a year, he was heavily involved in the build-up to the 41st edition of 'The Grandest Stage Of Them All' in Las Vegas.

After 24 years with the company, John Cena announced his retirement from active participation as a wrestler at the end of 2025. As part of his 'Farewell Tour,' the 17-time WWE champion turned heel for the first time since 2002 after opting to give his soul to the Final Boss. However, The Rock was nowhere to be seen at WrestleMania, where Cena stood tall over Cody Rhodes after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Rock explained on The Pat McAfee Show in April 2025 that it was never planned for him to appear at 'Mania, not wanting to take the spotlight away from Cena. While the main event may have frustrated many WWE fans, other solid matches took place across both days, and Rock was quick to acknowledge that. He gave three special mentions in his mini-review of the show.

Related The Rock Has Finally Revealed Why He Didn't Show Up at WWE WrestleMania 41 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has opened up on WWE WrestleMania 41, the plans and why he didn't attend in Las Vegas.

1 Jey Uso

Newly-crowned World Heavyweight champion