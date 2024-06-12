Highlights The Rock has suffered a nasty injury while filming his latest movie - and he doesn't currently have a recovery timeline.

The 52-year-old took to social media to show fans his badly swollen elbow.

The eight-time WWE Champion had been expected to return to the ring to continue his feud with Cody Rhodes.

The Rock went viral recently for the huge change in his appearance for his upcoming movie, 'The Smashing Machine.' The Hollywood superstar looked unrecognisable as he transformed into former UFC star Mark Kerr.

However, while filming for the project recently, the 52-year-old suffered a nasty injury to his elbow. Ironically, the eight-time WWE Champion made his name dropping 'The People's Elbow' inside the squared circle, but must now take some time to heal up.

The Rock Suffers Nasty Injury Filming His New Movie

Johnson took to Instagram to show off his injury

It has been a newsworthy year for The Rock so far and it didn't seem to be slowing down for him any time soon. Despite coming through a WrestleMania appearance where he wrestled an almost 45-minute match and took a number of bumps, it's while filming his latest movie that the real-life Dwayne Johnson has seemingly suffered a potentially serious injury.

Just days after his main event match at WrestleMania 40, Johnson posted to social media and said that he would be stepping away from professional wrestling for a period of time as he was going off to film a new movie. In his social media video, he stated that the process of filming this new movie would be incredibly physical and would involve a lot of fight scenes. As it turns out, he wasn't wrong. The star shared footage of his injury with his followers on Instagram.

In the video, The Rock says he "got banged up pretty good" but will not know the severity of the injury until the fluid in his elbow goes down and the swelling subsides.

“There might be some soft tissue damage in there. That’s a lot of fluid, we’ll see. I’ve got to get it out of there first before I get any kind of MRI.”

This injury has caused some worry among professional wrestling fans too, as WWE left the door wide open for The Rock to return to the company and reignite his storyline with The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes.

What This Means For The Rock's WWE Plans

The injury could have an effect on Johnson's wrestling future

The Rock's latest WWE run was one that made generations fall in love with professional wrestling again. 'The Final Boss' rolled back the years and went back to playing a cocky heel character on WWE TV for the first time in over 20 years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Rock has competed at WrestleMania on 12 occasions. He has won seven of those matches, while losing five.

Following the completion of filming 'The Smashing Machine,' it was assumed by many that The Rock was going to return either this summer or sometime shortly after that to continue his high-profile feud with 'The American Nightmare,' Cody Rhodes, but this new injury may put a stop to those plans.

Whatever the outcome of his current health situation, The Rock is never far away from social media to keep his millions of fans updated. 'The Smashing Machine' is currently set for a December release in cinemas.