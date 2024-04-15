Highlights The Rock is interested in defending his People's Championship.

His recent heel turn was a success, leading to potential feuds with Cody Rhodes and the possibility of defending his new title in matches.

The People's Championship was presented to The Rock by Muhammad Ali's widow at the WWE Hall of Fame, adding to his larger-than-life persona.

While The Rock's days wrestling for the WWE Championship seem like ancient history, he is reportedly interested in defending his own People's Championship, according to the Wrestling Observer. Ever since turning heel at the WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference, The Great One's work in WWE has been exceptional. He began portraying a villainous character for the first time since December 2003 and aligned with his cousin, Roman Reigns, to join The Bloodline.

This was a sharp contrast to his February return, after which many were worried that he’d be a babyface, going up against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Show of Shows, outwardly ignoring the wishes of the core audience. There’s no denying that his willingness to change direction worked out for both the company and those involved when it came to ending The Tribal Chief’s stint on top.

The Rock was electrifying as a villain and even introduced his own WWE championship in the process, the People's Championship. Initially believed to be a prop, the movie star may actually end up putting the title on the line inside the squared circle.

The Rock has Suggested Defending the People's Championship

It could tie into a potential feud with Cody Rhodes

While Cody Rhodes managed to finish his story at WrestleMania, beating Reigns and becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the Raw after 'Mania suggested that the feud between the American Nightmare and The Rock was far from over. The rivalry could see the Final Boss return to a WWE ring in the future, and according to Davel Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, he could also defend his new title.

Meltzer has written in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Rock has presented ideas to WWE which may see them sanction matches in which the People’s Championship is on the line. He even speculated that this could even be a belt vs belt situation against Rhodes.

“There are also ideas he's presenting if needed to defend the people's belt and obviously from the way the angle on Raw went down, that could be a belt vs. belt deal since they each held the others' belt.”

Whether this happens remains to be seen, but, as the report mentions, it would make sense given what we saw this past Monday on Raw. On the first show after Cody Rhodes had reached the mountaintop, the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was interrupted by The Final Boss and recent reports have revealed that he is very interested in facing off against the former AEW man inside a WWE ring in the future.

The People's Championship was Handed to Him at the Hall of Fame

Muhammad Ali's widow was the one to present it to him

The Rock's heel turn has seen him become an even bigger star. He's been draped in the finest outfits and he's held himself like a global superstar. This was taken to another level during his entrance at WrestleMania Night One with the addition of the People’s Championship, a title given to him by the widow of Muhammad Ali, Yolanda “Lonnie” Williams, at the WWE Hall of Fame on the Friday night. Surrounding by flames, the championship was the icing on the cake when it came to Rock making his first WrestleMania entrance in eight years.

While it looked like a nice prop, the idea of The Rock defending the People's Championship, whether against a challenger or in a title vs title match is an intriguing one, to say the least. For now, though, The American Nightmare will be looking forward to forging his own legacy as the clear top star in WWE. As always, should more come out about The Rock defending the People’s Championship in WWE, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.