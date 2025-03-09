Summary Cena shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber leaves fans stunned, aligning with The Rock.

Following the dramatic ending to WWE's final PLE before WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber, countless reports have come out detailing specific moments of the jaw-dropping main event segment. When John Cena sold his soul and aligned with The Rock, the WWE Universe couldn't believe their eyes. Witnessing their beloved Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, isolated in the ring, it is a moment that fans will remember for years to come.

A week removed from the Toronto show, and numerous reports have emerged about the event. From Travis Scott injuring the American Nightmare, one of the more eye-opening reports was that the Final Boss originally wanted Rhodes to turn heel, or at least have Cena turn heel at WrestleMania. With neither happening, a member of The Rock's team has come out to downplay the reports.

WrestleMania season brings about chaos, whether it is in the ring or outside of it. With Jade Cargill's return to the WWE bringing about controversy and Travis Scott leaving Toronto with backstage heat, the Final Boss was also at the centre of countless news. Reports stemming from updates on his in-ring availability for WrestleMania 41 to the original plan for Cena's heel turn, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, and long-time employee of The Rock, took to X to dispel numerous myths regarding the Final Boss.

The Rock's Team Respond to WrestleMania Rumours

The WWE Universe are reminded not to believe everything they read

The WWE Universe are still wrapping their heads around John Cena no longer being for the people. A shift in character that no one ever expected, not the least ten months before he's due to retire, the original report for the event left fans just as speechless.

A report from the Wrestling Observer, a reputable outlet that has reported on the industry for decades, noted that the original idea was for Cody Rhodes to turn heel and that the American Nightmare turned the idea down. It was then decided to relocate the jaw-dropping heel turn to Cena but instead have that scene play out at WrestleMania 41. With the 16-time World Champion aligning with The Rock at the Elimination Chamber and Rhodes remaining a babyface, Brian Gewirtz took to X to respond to the reports.

Implying that both reports were inaccurate, Gewirtz is well positioned to speak about The Rock's WWE work, given his long-standing association with the Final Boss as a part of his writing team.

The Rock's WrestleMania 41 Plans

It appears the Final Boss won't enter the ring this time around

Speaking in a press conference following his initial SmackDown appearance that kick-started his most recent chapter with Rhodes, the Final Boss discussed how he and the American Nightmare don't need to enter the ring because their story is bigger than that.

A clear indication that The Rock won't be physically involved at WrestleMania 41, or just not in an official in-ring capacity, it is news that the WWE Universe didn't want to hear. Although The Rock will make his presence felt throughout the Road to WrestleMania, fans should continue to just expect ominous and noteworthy segments.