With WWE SmackDown making its return to Denver, Colorado and with Vince McMahon once more relinquishing his control on proceedings, Friday night represented the ideal moment to put on a statement show to represent the new era. Fortunately, Triple H and his team duly delivered as fans were treated to the return of not just one but two wrestling icons. Namely, two heroes of the noughties in John Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The show began with a surprise appearance in itself as friend of the brand Pat McAfee kicked off proceedings before being interrupted by Austin Theory. Unfortunately for Theory, The Rock was in town having taken part in an hour-long interview with McAfee earlier in the day, and as the two clashed in the ring, the sound of The Rock’s entrance music filled the arena.

What happened between The Rock & Austin Theory?

Queue absolute bedlam in the stands as The Rock stepped in to help his friend. Theory and The Rock then exchanged words at length in expletive laden rants that kept the censorship workers at FOX on their toes. Immediately the crowd was on The Rock’s side, as he got them all fired up and chanting his name. Clearly triggered by the change of tone in the room, Theory pushed back and claimed: “It doesn’t matter what The Rock says.”

Naturally, this brought with it a series of boos from the crowd. In response, The Rock quickly put Theory back in his place. “You see, it actually does matter what The Rock says, and it actually does matter, more importantly than what The Rock says, what the people say.”

This was met by loud cheers from the crowd and led to arguably The Rock’s most iconic moment of the evening as he once more got the crowd chanting. This time it wasn’t his name, instead it was a series of “you are an a**hole” chants that were hurled at a frustrated Theory.

This had the censorship workers at FOX working overtime with much of the TV coverage getting bleeped. Fortunately for us, however, uncensored footage has now emerged online showing each chant hitting louder than the last. Initially, one side of the room would chant the “you are,” with the other side completing the chant before later swapping over.

The Rock's WWE Championships WWE Champion 8 times WCW Champion 2 times WWF Intercontinental Champion 2 times WWF Tag Team Champion 5 times Royal Rumble Winner 1 time (2000)

Theory was notably devastated by the chants as The Rock had the audience eating out of the palm of his hand. Clearly it did matter what The Rock said as the crowd would have gone along with any chant that he instigated. After completing his conducting, The Rock then challenged Theory, but was initially taken by surprise as the latter landed the first attack. This naturally proved a mistake as The Rock made light work of the young upstart before landing an emphatic ‘People’s Elbow’ to triumphant applause.

What will happen next with this storyline remains to be seen, but it is quite possible we will see more of Cena and The Rock in the coming weeks given the ongoing strikes in Hollywood have currently left the two men out of work. This could prove a major coup for the WWE as two of their star names could suddenly have a much bigger part to play in upcoming events. Already talk is circulating of The Rock taking on his cousin Roman Reigns in a true heavyweight clash at WrestleMania.