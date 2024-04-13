Highlights The Rock vs Roman Reigns match is no longer a priority for WWE due to fan pushback and new plans emerging.

The Rock may now prefer facing Cody Rhodes in a singles match at next year's WrestleMania, changing original plans.

Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, setting the stage for a potential rivalry and revenge storyline with The Rock in the future.

While it seemed to be on the cards for a while, The Rock vs Roman Reigns is reportedly no longer a priority for WWE. The two men seemed destined to face off inside the squared circle in the near future, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that isn't the case anymore.

On the 3rd of February, The Rock made his shocking WWE return and implied that he’d be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. It was a match that the company had tried to set up multiple times before and one that was considered a dream match by many, although, as we know, it didn’t work out.

As soon as it looked as if the clash would happen, the pushback from fans caused enough uproar to change the direction yet again, as many simply wouldn’t have it unless the 2023 and 2024 Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, main evented WrestleMania for the second year in a row. So, at the kickoff press conference, The Great One turned heel for the first time in over 20 years, and The American Nightmare was re-positioned as the number one contender.

Rock’s initial second-night title match was altered, and, instead, he wrestled as part of a tag team match alongside Roman Reigns, taking on Rhodes and Seth Rollins on WrestleMania Saturday in a bout that ultimately decided that closing match on night two would be ‘Bloodline Rules’, and there has now been an update on what the future holds for The Final Boss post-WrestleMania 40.

The Rock Wants to Wrestle Cody Rhodes Now Instead

He wants to revisit their recent rivalry

Per Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s said that there is no current date for Rock’s next WWE match, although he may still wrestle again this year. Given that his planned match with Roman Reigns was changed, it could be assumed that a match with The Tribal Chief may still be on the cards for Rock, however, the report notes that the 51-year-old now prefers the idea of wrestling a one-on-one match with Cody Rhodes, potentially taking place at next year’s Show of Shows.

“There is no planned date for Rock to return for a match, but it’s been talked about next year’s Mania. Originally he wanted to come back and work with Reigns, but obviously based on everything that went down, the singles title match with Rhodes is the bigger match right now. As things stand right now, he may work a match later this year but that is not a lock. He would prefer to work with Rhodes in the main event of next year’s Mania.”

Given that it was Cody’s popularity which pressured WWE into changing Rock’s initial plan, the pair were afforded many segments together in the lead up to WrestleMania 40, including some in which both blood and expletive language were used. As such, the appetite is certainly there from most fans to see The Final Boss and The American Nightmare lock horns later down the line, whether it be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or not.

Cody Rhodes Beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

The Rock might seek revenge for his cousin

The groundwork has already been set for a potential story between Rhodes and The Rock. After beating Reigns in the WrestleMania main event, the American Nightmare is now the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and it would make sense for the Great One to seek revenge on him for besting his family like he did. With The Rock taking a break from WWE television now, though, it might be a while before the two collide once again.

For the time being, Cody is set to focus solely on the coming weeks, as his reign begins at the top of WWE. Luckily for viewers, there are many top stars across both Raw, SmackDown and NXT for Rhodes to defend against over the next few months. As always, should more come out about The Rock’s WWE schedule, as well as a potential match with Cody Rhodes, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.