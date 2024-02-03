Highlights WrestleMania 40 main event: Roman Reigns vs The Rock now looks pretty much certain, but it wasn't always the plan.

Cody Rhodes was expected to challenge Reigns, but he chose to introduce The Rock as the potential opponent for The Tribal Chief.

Injuries to CM Punk and controversy surrounding Vince McMahon led to the change in plans, with The Rock pushing for the match with Reigns to divert news headlines.

It seems pretty much certain now that the WrestleMania 40 main event will see Roman Reigns face off against his cousin, The Rock, in a match that's been talked about for years, but that wasn't always going to be the plan.

Heading into WrestleMania 40, two paths were available to Triple H and the WWE creative team. The belief among many fans was that Cody Rhodes would be stepping out onto the Grandest Stage of Them All to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but there was always the possibility that the company could opt for The Tribal Chief vs The Rock should The Great One be available.

Some were even wondering whether we were in store for a surprise appearance from The Rock at the Royal Rumble on the 27th of January, although this didn’t come to be. As it turned out, it was The American Nightmare who came away with a rumble victory and a shot at a top championship at WrestleMania. Yet, on last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown, a segment was held between Roman and Cody which altered the direction for WrestleMania entirely.

Rhodes appeared on Smackdown, seemingly to announce who he intended to wrestle at WrestleMania. He maintained that he wanted to go after the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but not at WrestleMania. Instead, choosing to introduce The Rock and seemingly set up The Tribal Chief vs The Great One for this coming April.

This was quite a bizarre move considering the American Nightmare had signalled towards Reigns that he was coming for him shortly after his Royal Rumble victory. Well, according to reports, that's because the original plan was for Rhodes to take on the Head of the Table in a rematch from last year's WrestleMania, but those plans have been changed.

To discuss how this came to be, Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio has said that the card for WrestleMania 40 became much more open following the injury to CM Punk. Also, due to the controversy involving Vince McMahon, it’s believed that Rock vs Roman would be the best move to steer the news headlines.

‘The Rock pushed super hard for it. The [WrestleMania 40] card changed when CM Punk & Brock Lesnar were out and all the dominoes fell. Dwayne already wanted it and they [WWE] felt they now needed it as well. Felt this was better to change the news flow away from Vince. ‘Cody was the plan. Dwayne was going to face him [Roman Reigns] later, maybe next year's Mania, maybe Saudi. The Vince thing ends up worse than they thought and they changed the plan. 100% it was Punk vs Seth and Cody vs Reigns until Punk got hurt.’

With WWE now all but confirming Roman Reigns taking on The Rock at WrestleMania, the door is left open for Cody Rhodes to challenge Seth Rollins for Raw’s World Heavyweight Championship. This is something which The Visionary teased this past Monday on Raw, claiming that his title epitomised the American dream, and would’ve been favoured by Dusty Rhodes ahead of Roman’s Hollywood championship.

It’s worth noting that Rhodes has history with Rollins, too, as Seth was Cody’s first opponent back in WWE after he made the jump from AEW. The pair shared a trilogy of matches against one another, including the infamous Hell in a Cell match when Rhodes worked through a pectoral injury. All in all, The American Nightmare came out of their rivalry winning all three of their clashes. It will be interesting to see how the two feuds for WWE’s top championships develop over the next two months. As always, as more comes out about Roman Reigns vs The Rock and the direction for WrestleMania 40, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.