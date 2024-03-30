Highlights After Monday Night Raw went off the air this past week, The Rock didn't stop beating up Cody Rhodes.

The Brahma Bull was left livid with the producers for calling 'clear', signalling that the show was off the air.

Now, he has explained his actions, and exactly what happened when the show was cut has been revealed.

One of the first rules of WWE is that when the producer says “clear” (meaning that they are no longer live and the show is over) you stop. However, as we have seen many times in the past, The Rock doesn’t like to be told what to do.

At the end of the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw on the 25th of March, The Rock attacked Cody Rhodes backstage in the parking lot, making him bleed in the process. Now, a few days later, posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, The Brahma Bull has revealed that the vicious beatdown didn't stop when the cameras stopped rolling.

The video shows him furiously shouting at the producers while continuing to whip Rhodes with his belt, who is helpless on the floor, covered in rain and his own blood. Eventually, The Rock stops laying the SmackDown on his WrestleMania opponent and walks out of shot.

Video: What Happened When Raw Went Off Air

So why did The Rock continue the attack after the show? Well, he explained his actions in a post on social media, claiming that he can't simply turn it off just when the cameras stop rolling.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Rock has had 854 matches in the WWE, winning 452 of them.

His full message wrote: “I hate constraints and b******* rules – and just because some WWE producer says “clear”, that doesn’t mean I just stop whatever I’m doing and tell everyone great job.

“It f****** p***** me off. I can’ just shut my high emotions off just because the script says we’re done. But even in this crazy world of pro wrestling – this is a microcosm of a larger issue I have with individuals, corporations, and governments – telling us what we can and can’t do. You have to do it this way, you have to say it that way, or you get cancelled.

“They create fear if you have a different perspective and don’t live by their rules. It’s their way, or no way. F*** that. I say it the way I want to say it. I do it the way I want to do it. My choice. Our choice. F*** your ‘clear’.”

Reaction online has certainly been mixed, but the majority are siding with The Final Boss, with one writing: “This is truly a pure villain, the final boss,” with fire emojis following. Whereas one sarcastically wrote: “Yeah. That wasn’t scripted at all.” A second wrote: “The actors, the scripts, the meta commentary, the entire culture is so cringe to me,” while a third put: “Cody Rhodes is getting revenge at WrestleMania come next Saturday.”

The Rock will appear on WWE Raw on the 1st of April alongside Roman Reigns, before facing Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40 in his first match in eight years.

