The Rock and John Cena's 'once in a lifetime' feud certainly didn't live up to that label as the iconic WWE duo squared off in not one but two WrestleMania main events. Their first battle took place at WrestleMania 28, which had a year's build leading up to it, where the pair exchanged barbs in person, online, and through the media.

The People's Champion and The Greatest of All-Time announced their Mania match a year in advance, but the seeds were planted two years before. There was already slight tension between the duo due to Cena calling Rocky out for going to Hollywood, and their issues were taken up a notch at the 2009 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

The Rock gave a remarkable 25-minute 'roast' where he mocked several current and past WWE stars, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, Big Show and Triple H. But Cena got the brunt of the Great One's comedic onslaught, and it set the wheels in motion for their two-part Mania series.

The Rock Made Light Of John Cena's Hollywood Debut

