The exact planned dates for The Rock's WWE return have been revealed. The Hollywood star was last seen on television at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event in early October, where he made a brief cameo appearance at the end of the show.

Despite teasing an issue with both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at that event, the 52-year-old hasn't been around since. However, with the company about to begin its landmark deal with Netflix, it's no surprise that The Rock is expected to feature as part of the launch.

This time around, though, 'The Final Boss' is believed to be ready to stick around for far longer than just a single night. Per a recent WrestleVotes Q&A, it was stated that the WWE legend is expected to be a regular part of WWE programming for an extended period.

The Rock is Currently Slated to be Part of WWE Programming in the Build-Up to WrestleMania 41

It is unclear whether 'The Great One' will wrestle on the show