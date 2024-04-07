Highlights The Rock wrestled his first match for eight years at WrestleMania 40.

The 51-year-old Superstar went viral for his reaction after being accidentally speared by Roman Reigns.

Seven-time WWE Champion hinted at a return to the ring later this year.

The Rock stole the show as he returned to in-ring competition for the first time in eight years on Saturday evening. The 51-year-old teamed with his cousin Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of the opening night of WrestleMania 40 - and his reaction after one of the major moments in the match has gone viral.

The Hollywood megastar's last match prior to this weekend took place at WrestleMania 32 in 2016 when he beat Erick Rowan in a bout that lasted mere seconds. Despite his extended time away, his return match ran for 45 minutes, with The Great One taking a full part in a compelling headline contest at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Rock's Fantastic Reaction to Getting Speared by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Reigns had been aiming for Cody Rhodes

The Rock brawled both in and out of the ring with his opponents and even took a Rock Bottom - his own signature move - through a table from Rhodes. However, the most-viewed part of the match came when Reigns charged in to hit a spear on Cody in the ring. Unfortunately for the Tribal Chief, Rollins was able to dive in and save his partner from getting nailed with the move. This meant Reigns collided with The Rock at full speed - and the Final Boss sold its effects with everything he could muster.

Clips of Reigns miscalculation - and The Rock's full-blooded reaction to it - has been viewed millions of times since it occurred. At the time, it appeared that Reigns' spear might play a role in end of the match, but the cousins managed to kick out after Rhodes and Rollins hit stereo pedigrees.

Reigns finally hit his signature move in the match when he hit a spear to send Rollins through the barricade on the outside of the ring. He followed up shortly afterwards by spearing Rhodes, before it was left to The Rock to win the bout by pinning The American Nightmare after executing the People's Elbow.

Per the stipulation of the match, the result means that Reigns' WWE Undisputed Universal Championship bout with Rhodes on WrestleMania Sunday will be contested under 'Bloodline [no holds barred] Rules'. The Rock is expected to get involved in that contest, but won't compete in an official match on the card.

We haven't seen the last of the seven-time WWE Champion in the ring, though. Speaking at the WrestleMania 40 post-show press conference, The Rock hinted that he would be back in action before too long. Whether the spear that he suffered at the hands of Reigns plays a part in setting up an eventual clash between the pair remains to be seen, but the Attitude Era veteran proved that he definitely still has the ability to perform at a high-level during Saturday's match.