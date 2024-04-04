Highlights The Bloodline vs Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins on WrestleMania 40's first night will determine the rules for the championship match on night two between Reigns and Rhodes.

The Rock will team up with his real-life cousin on night one, but his actions on Jimmy Fallon's show have caught the eyes of WWE fans.

A subtle hand gesture made by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson could suggest that he's about to turn on The Tribal Chief.

The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins is the headline of WrestleMania XL’s first night. The match is taking place this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

If Rhodes and Rollins win, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside for the championship match on night two between The Tribal Chief and The American Dream. If Reigns and Rock were to be victorious, however, it would be a 'Bloodline Rules' match, which would heavily favour the current champion.

The Rock & Roman Reigns on Jimmy Fallon

The Rock and Reigns went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the upcoming match, although The Rock may have hinted at a possible rift between the two Superstars, and could have possibly planted the seed that he's about to turn on his real-life cousin.

On the subject of a hierarchy in the WWE, Reigns said: “In the wrestling business, there’s no call sheet, there’s no he’s number one and he’s number two. Everybody on our roster believes they’re number one, so it’s just a shark tank.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Rock has wrestled at WrestleMania 11 times ahead of 'Mania 40, winning six of them.

This sentiment of equality was not, however, echoed by The Rock, as he suggested that the pinnacle was not wide enough for two Superstars: “When you have only one, you have The Tribal Chief, and you have The Final Boss. The whole idea to bring us together like this, and Roman and I together, was what can we do to create a main event for WrestleMania that we could say is the biggest WrestleMania of all time?”

The Rock Teasing Turning on Roman Reigns

This statement alone may have referred just to the supremacy of The Bloodline, however, The Rock's hand gesture while delivering the message caught some fans' attention. When naming himself as The Final Boss, he moved his hand higher to where he placed it for The Tribal Chief, meaning he therefore sees himself above Reigns... could this be a subtle hint that he is going to turn on his cousin?

Could The Rock be referring to a mutiny against Reigns when he touted WrestleMania XL as the biggest of all time? This interview certainly suggests that it could.

The Rock vs Roman Reigns

A match between The Rock and Reigns would not have seemed out of place at WrestleMania 39 in 2023, however, the former could not get himself match fit in time to deliver a spectacle the fans deserved.

Related The Rock 'Went Against WWE Rules' After Raw Went Off Air Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was not happy with WWE producers after they call 'clear' during his dismantling of Cody Rhodes on Raw.

Talking to ESPN, Cody Rhodes said: “Rock and Roman would’ve been amazing at WrestleMania 39. My gosh. But [Rock] didn’t come back, and we started something else.”

Wrestling writer Brian Gewitz, meanwhile, also argued that the story between The Rock and Reigns was not finished: “We should continue this story as it naturally would play out if this were real life. If this were real life, and he won the Rumble, and he didn’t win last year’s WrestleMania, there’s literally no logical reason — even though you could try to make one up — why he wouldn’t want to face Roman and win the title?”

A match between The Rock and Reigns would be dramatic, to say the least, as the two wrestlers go back further than just as partners. For starters, the two wrestlers are part of the Anoa’I family, hence their membership of The Bloodline. The wrestling bond between the two is also generational, with their fathers taking to the ring against each other in the 80s. Despite their close relations, the two could lock horns this weekend in a massive WWE twist at WrestleMania XL.