Just over two weeks ago, the wrestling world lost one of its true greats, as we learned of the passing of Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, at the age of just 36. Wyatt died of a heart attack while asleep at his home following a period of illness.

Windham's sister, Mika Rotunda, has recently taken to Twitter, now known as X, to thank Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for his support in the weeks that followed Bray's shock passing, and his gesture truly goes to show just how much of a legend he is.

Tributes flew in from wrestlers and fans around the world following Bray's passing, and on 25th of August edition of SmackDown, WWE paid tribute to both Wyatt and Terry Funk, who had also passed away a day prior. Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman, who were members of 'The Wyatt Family' alongside Bray and the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper), were both present at the show to remember Windham.

Many wrestlers paid tribute to Wyatt by wearing black armbands during their matches with his name on them. WWE and other wrestling promotions such as AEW and Impact Wrestling also paid their respects to 'The Eater of Worlds' in the weeks following his passing.

Bray Wyatt's career in WWE

Wyatt made his main roster debut in October 2010, under the name 'Husky Harris.' He was part of the Nexus faction. Following a run on the NXT brand, 'The Wyatt Family' would make their main roster debut in July 2013. During this run, The Wyatt Family had many battles with The Shield. These matches are recognised as some of Wyatt's greatest ever.

Wyatt won the SmackDown tag team titles alongside Randy Orton in December 2016, which was his first title win in WWE. In February 2017, he captured his first singles title when he became WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber. In 2018, he then had a tag team run with Matt Hardy.

Wyatt would then return to WWE in April 2019 in segments featuring the 'Firefly Fun House,' where he would debut 'The Fiend' character, one of the most captivating characters in WWE in quite some time. 'The Fiend' would go on to win the WWE Universal Championship in October 2019.

Bray Wyatt's WWE accomplishments Number of times WWE Championship 1 WWE Universal Championship 2 WWE Raw Tag Team Championship 1 WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship 1

At WrestleMania 36, 'The Fiend' faced John Cena in the 'Firefly Fun House Match,' one of the most unique matches in recent years, as moments from Cena's career and his feuds with Wyatt were played out. 'The Fiend' won the Universal Championship for a second time at SummerSlam in 2020.

Wyatt would then form an on-screen partnership with Alexa Bliss, but after defeat to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, he was released from WWE in July 2021. Wyatt returned to the company, however, last year, and feuded with LA Knight. During this feud, he would experience a "passing of the torch" moment with The Undertaker at the 30th Anniversary of Raw show. Wyatt's final televised match in WWE came against LA Knight at this year's Royal Rumble.

There were hopeful talks that Wyatt may be able to return after suffering from a career and life threatening illness, but Wyatt unexpectedly passed away on the 24th of August.

What has The Rock done for Bray Wyatt's family since passing?

On X, Wyatt's sister revealed just how much support The Rock has given them as a family, as she wrote: "Publicly, my family would like to thank @therock for his kindness, condolences, & love the past two weeks. Like he did all people— Windham had a positive impact on him too. And DJ has kept our fridges and homes (yes plural), filled with meals and groceries. Love you, ohana"

The Rock's act of kindness just shows how much Wyatt meant to him and illustrates the impact that he had on the wrestling world. He is remembered as one of the most creative and innovative wrestlers of all time.