WWE has seen some of the largest characters in both size and personality throughout its storied history. A business where anyone can thrive, some WWE Superstars have experienced numerous aesthetic changes over their careers. One name that's always on the mind of the WWE Universe is The Rock. The Brahma Bull has experienced a career renaissance as of late as The Final Boss. Still, he wasn't always this larger-than-life character, with his body transformation being truly inspiring.

The WWE doesn't require anyone to look a certain way to achieve success. From Andre the Giant to Alexa Bliss and everyone in between, the talent of the wrestlers always shines through. However, some wrestlers still go out of their way to try and look the part. Most recently, Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu have undergone incredible transformations, detailing their desire to stand-out on TV.

A name that personifies larger-than-life is The Rock. A charismatic and jacked performer, he is the most prominent WWE Superstar to transcend the business and reach the summit of Hollywood. Not always being the Final Boss, defining what it means to be a 'Body Guy', The Rock's transformation over the years tells the story of someone willing to put the work in.

The Rock Before the WWE

His 200 lbs weight paled in comparison to his 6'4" frame

Before the Brahma Bull was making a name for himself on national television, he was growing up in California. A part of the legendary Anoa'i family, athletic excellence runs in his veins. Gifted with the natural physique of someone destined for sports, The Rock was already weighing in at 200 lbs by the time he was 15 years old. An impressive weight for someone of that age, The Rock somehow made 200 lbs look skinny due to his towering 6'4" frame.

The Great One attempted to forge a career for himself in football, a path that many great WWE Superstars have taken. Taking to the pitch at roughly 230 lbs, it was muscle mass that complimented the Brahma Bull's frame. Unsuccessful in his attempts to become a professional football player, it was a roadblock that inspired The Rock to work harder.

The Rock During the WWE

His change from a boy to a man

The People's Champion found his calling not long after football, arriving in the WWF in 1996. Following in the footsteps of Rocky Johnson, his father, the Blue Chipper debuted as Rocky Maivia in what was billed as 270 lbs. A number that was a microcosm of wrestling weight, it was clear the WWF had inflated the figure with the Rock looking similar to his football weight, if not slightly more. Still looking jacked, the Rock's 240 lbs look would soon be a thing of the past.

Progressively getting bigger, parallel to his career, Rocky Maivia soon became the Rock, the Most Electrifying Man in all of Entertainment. Growing into what would soon become a 270 lbs frame, the Rock's biggest look came as the Brahma Bull took his first steps into Hollywood. Settling at 277 lbs, the Final Boss has maintained the same Baywatch physique since and appears not to be dropping the weight anytime soon.

The Rock After the WWE

The Brahma Bull arguably reached his best look outside of wrestling

The Rock's immense success within the WWE is only bettered by his triumphs in Hollywood. Running his own production company, Seven Bucks Productions, the People's Champion has found himself as the world's highest-paid actor on four separate occasions. Not losing sight of what makes him unique, the Rock arguably got in his best shape outside the WWE. Notably, looking as ripped as he ever has in his 2013 Pain and Gain movie, The Rock has maintained his 270 plus lbs weight since, and despite being 52 years old, makes it look sustainable.

A transformation that tells the story of a man who left a football career with only seven bucks to his name, The Rock has worked for everything he has. From a skinny kid to one of the biggest names in the world and with a physique that matches that status, the WWE Universe will always welcome the Brahma Bull back, whenever that may be.