Key Takeaways The 52-year-old is now one of the biggest stars on the planet, but he started his wrestling career in humble surroundings.

His pay for his earliest matches would not have covered his expenses for stepping into the ring.

The Rock now has a spot on the TKO board and holds huge influence in WWE.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the world's most recognisable and highest-paid stars, but that was not always the case. The eight-time WWE Champion is a third-generation wrestler, who followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, Peter Maivia, and his father, Rocky Johnson, to become a star in the biggest professional wrestling company in the world.

Those family connections aided Johnson in getting his first break in the industry. However, like all aspiring wrestlers there were still dues that needed to be paid. While he now commands $1 million simply to promote his movies on social media, per Variety, The Rock once got paid so little for wrestling a match that he must have cost himself money by getting in the ring - once all of his costs were taken into account.

The Rock shared a candid photo of himself and a fan on Instagram in 2021, which he claims was taken after his first match at a flea market in Memphis, Tennessee. The charismatic star also revealed exactly what he was paid for his match that night - and it puts his subsequent rise to riches into perspective.

The Rock's Pay for his Early Wrestling Matches is Ridiculous to Look Back on Now

The WWE legend would barely have covered his own travel costs with his purse for the matches

"TBT to me and a young fan after my wrestling match at the flea market in Memphis.My ring name was “Flex Kavana” (hey I thought it was a cool name at the time) and I was making a GUARANTEED $40 bucks per match. I was broke as hell, passionate and gave it all I got - having NOOO IDEA the long, windy, unpredictable road that lay ahead."

The road ahead was one of global superstardom accompanied by incredible riches. The wrestler-turned-actor achieved great success in wrestling and even more success in Hollywood, where he has been named the highest-paid actor on multiple occasions.

Johnson made his WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series event under the name Rocky Maivia. Despite his inexperience, he would be pushed by the company and won the Intercontinental Championship in 1997 by defeating Hunter Hearst Hemsley (now Triple H). Fans quickly began to turn on him and rejected his push, but the young upstart wouldn't be denied.

By 1998, Johnson had adopted "The Rock" as his ring name and gained popularity, even as a heel. In turn, he would become one of the most beloved WWE Superstars ever. Before the end of the year, he had won his first WWE Championship and would go on to dominate the company's main event scene for much of the next three years.

WWE

While there can be no denying that The Rock was likely paid handsomely for headlining WWE cards during the 'Attitude Era', his true big break came when he was offered the starring role in the 2001 movie 'The Scorpion King'. Per talkSPORT, he was paid $5.5m for his work on the project. He would end up making far more in Hollywood as the years rolled on, but it's still quite an upgrade from the days of earning $40 to wrestle a match!

Johnson would leave in-ring action in 2004, after his WWE contract expired, and he chose to pursue acting as his full-time career. The Rock would make sporadic appearances for WWE over the years. In 2011, he returned as the guest host for WrestleMania 27. On the Monday Night RAW episode after WrestleMania 27, The Rock and John Cena agreed to wrestle each other at the following year's WrestleMania, WrestleMania 28. Their match had a year-long buildup. The Rock was victorious when their match finally happened, marking his first singles victory in almost ten years.

In January 2013, The Rock defeated CM Punk to win the WWE Championship, recording his first championship win in eleven years. 'The People's Champion' had again become the WWE Champion for the eighth time.

Most recently, The Great One returned to in-ring competition, partnering with Roman Reigns to face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. Rock and Reigns were victorious in this battle. That match came just months after Johnson had joined the board of directors at TKO (the holding company that owns both WWE and the UFC.) For both his work as a director and an on-screen character, The Rock is believed to have banked $30m.

Although that's a hugely impressive sum for just three months' work, it's not like Johnson needed the money. On four occasions, the former college football player has been named the highest-paid actor in the world. He first took the title in 2016 and later scooped it three years in a row, in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Rock's highest grossing movie - Fast & Furious 7 - pulled in a dizzying $1.51 billion worldwide, per IMDb.

Johnson's impressive box office successes include the rebooted Jumanji series, Disney's Moana, and the highly successful Fast and Furious franchise. It's not only on the big screen that he's had lucrative results either, having produced a TV show based on his early life (Young Rock), as well as developing his own brand of tequila.

Per Cosmopolitan, The Rock has an estimated net worth of around $800m today. To put it another way, he's worth 20 million times what he was paid for his very first wrestling match. A truly remarkable turnaround for the 52-year-old.