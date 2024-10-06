The Rock returned to WWE last night, with 'The Final Boss' appearing after Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' victory over Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood. The 52-year-old's music hit as Rhodes and Reigns were in the ring exchanging looks, with the former WWE titleholder Reigns reluctant to hand over the belt after picking it up from the floor to hand it to the current champion.

Shortly after he walked back behind the curtain, he went live on Instagram and cut a blistering promo ripping into pretty much everyone that came to mind. It was The Rock’s first appearance in the company since the night after WrestleMania 40 - and he had plenty of ground to cover.

The atmosphere was palpable in the air when his music hit, and he made no mistake in referencing that during his live stream. During The Rock’s hiatus, a lot has happened in WWE, particularly in relation to The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa has been calling himself the Tribal Chief, with Roman Reigns since referring to himself as the 'Original Tribal Chief' as they look set to do battle over the name.

The Rock Took Aim at Cody Rhodes as Part of his Live Stream

The pair are expected to face off in a WWE ring shortly

During his X-rated expletive-filled rant after Bad Blood went off the air, The Rock appeared to reference these events, stating in no uncertain terms, “There’s been a lot of b***s*** going on in the last six months.”

The Final Boss also told the fans in the video that he will let them know his feelings on the current events within the company when he is ready, before poking fun at Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was pictured on the side of one of the massive WWE commercial trucks outside the building.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Full Results Result Match Type Time CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre Hell In A Cell match 31:16 Nia Jax defeated Bayley WWE Women's Championship 14:12 Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor Singles match 12:50 Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (via DQ) Women's World Championship 14:33 Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu Tag team match 25:50

Cody Rhodes was also on the end of an insult from The Rock, as he pointed towards a truck with his dad, Dusty Rhodes, on the side and said, “One of my heroes, I love you; I hate your son.”

The video sets the tone for what is expected to be an exciting couple of months for the WWE, with the PLE Crown Jewel around the corner in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season. Whether The Rock vs Cody Rhodes will be a part of the event remains to be seen, but Chief Content Officer. Triple H has frequently referenced the fact the landscape of the company will continue to change over the next period of time, as they look to build as much hype as possible for the switch over to Netflix in January 2025.

GIVEMESPORT'S Key Statistic: The Rock hasn't wrestled in an advertised singles match since losing to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 29 in 2013.

Speaking of 2025, one part of the video was interesting, as The Rock referenced John Cena, who is returning next year to participate in his farewell tour. It will be intriguing to see if 'The Final Boss' comes into contact with his old rival once again.

The Rock is back and the possibilities for him to make his mark on the product are many and varied. It's a truly exciting time to be a WWE fan.