The aforementioned title is an interesting, albeit similarly confusing one. After all, it was just months ago that the residents of Sacramento rejoiced as the bright purple beam lit the dusky skies of the NBA playoffs after every Kings win.

The following first round exit was a quick, yet eventful one. The Sacramento Kings eventually ended up bowing out to the Golden State Warriors in a seven-game series. A series that was arguably the best one of the entire postseason. The resulting emotions were obviously sorrowful, yet optimistic at the same time. It must also be mentioned that the Warriors were the defending champions. Taking one of the best teams of all-time to seven playoff games is no easy feat. Especially in the team's first playoff appearance in 15 years.

The Kings may not get better than this

This is probably a drastic conclusion to jump to. Especially after the team's promise in their most recent NBA playoff bout. However, that playoff series itself is what contributes to the reasoning behind such a statement. It was an entertaining series, no doubt.

It also was only the first round though. Against an older Warriors team, who lost to a somewhat dysfunctional Los Angeles Lakers club a short time after. A decent showing, but not the greatest final result for a team who’s best players are between 25 and 27 years old. Making it rather late for a first playoff experience for De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk. For reference, take a look at the Boston Celtics. Both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were around 19–21 years of age during their first playoff runs. At 25-27 now, the tandem already has numerous conference finals and a Finals experience under their belt. Fox, Monk, and Sabonis, on the other hand, have only seen one postseason together.

Building team chemistry takes time. Playoff experience is a different animal as well, and is something a team needs a large amount of. If they wish to compete for a championship, that is. This is where the Kings' weakest link lies. Accumulating a viable amount of playoff experience is not something done overnight. The process will take some time, which is sadly not something Sacramento has on their side right now. Hence why it might simply be too late for the Kings.

Core troubles

Interestingly enough, Sacramento’s second glaring issue here also is linked to the core. The Kings simply do not feature enough firepower to make this lineup work long-term. Save for Fox, neither Sabonis or Monk were able to maintain a consistent level of production throughout the Kings' lone playoff series. Sabonis struggled mightily against the Warriors' front court, averaging just 16.4 points along with 20 percent from the three-point line.

The Lithuanian center often looked discombobulated on offense, where he was constantly overpowered. Monk on the other hand, played his role well at times. The sixth man opened up the series with a 32-point outing, and followed it up with equally impressive performances. Consistency ended up being the most prominent issue for Monk, as he ended up failing to replicate his initial production. Golden State figured out how to slow the two-guard down after the first couple games, effectively curbing his production. For Monk to build upon last season, Sacramento will need him to make his best performances a timely occurrence. Thirty points one game and single digits the next simply won’t cut it anymore.

As for Sabonis, gaining strength and improving at playing through contact is a must. These improvements will continue to elevate Sacramento’s “ Big 3”, but the remaining outlook is still unfortunately bleak. The Kings' rotation features little talent outside of sophomore Keegan Murray, who currently averages 13.6 points and 6.7 assists. Davion Mitchell, Kevin Huerter, and Harrison Barnes are solid role players, but they aren’t winning a title by themselves.

Last season vs. this year

Teams are now adequately prepared for the Kings' offense, with Sabonis weakness exposing itself against Golden State. Forcing the center to match up with big men stronger than him has shown to be a worthwhile tactic. Fox will remain one of the better guards in the league, but he can’t carry the ship alone. Monk is a solid spark plug off the bench, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to rise to anything above. The rest of the lineup is average, at best.

De'Aaron Fox - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 32.2 Rebounds 4.7 Assists 6.0 Field goal % 50.7 3-point field goal % 38.0

This is likely what will contribute to the Kings treading water rather than embarking on an upward trajectory. Sacramento’s element of surprise has now completely vanished, and teams know exactly what to expect. Defenses will look to clog the paint against Fox, preventing him from attacking the paint. This is the Kings' main source of offense, and eliminating or complicating it raises numerous issues.

That doesn’t mean that the Kings' return to NBA purgatory is imminent, though. Sacramento is currently 7-4, and the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Fox has been injured for a chunk of the season as well. The guard has played extremely well in the contests he’s been a part of, averaging 32.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 49 percent shooting from the field. A second consecutive All-Star nod is certainly probable for the uber-athletic guard, as is a spot on an All-NBA team.

Sabonis and Monk have been up to their usual antics, with no significant drop off from before. Sabonis is currently averaging 19.8 points, 12.9 boards, and 7.3 assists per game, while Monk is putting up 13.7 points and 5.6 assists. Both similar statistics to the prior campaign, which hints at a similar outcome for Sacramento's 2023-24 campaign. They’ll continue to be a solid team, and probably finish just above the Play-In positions. The team could offer a competitive first round matchup, and maybe even another round beyond. Anything further, though, might be out of the question for this Kings team.

If Sacramento truly does wish to follow upon their winningest season in recent memory, some changes definitely must take place. The Kings will need to make a move for another key contributor to alleviate the pressure around their current core. Murray is perfect trade bait for such a return, and it’s sensible for Sacramento to explore possibilities immediately. Making a key addition could be just what it takes to push the Kings over the top. Sacramento would become a true contender, and rise to some of the highest ranks out west.

If not, the team will likely maintain pace in the middle of the playoff pack for a few more seasons, after which the core will eventually age, and seek greener pastures. This would ultimately leave Sacramento right back in the lottery race where they toiled for years.

