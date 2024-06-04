Highlights CeeDee Lamb deserves a new deal based on his outstanding performances the past few seasons.

Lamb has excelled as a wide receiver, proving his value to the Cowboys.

With Lamb sitting out minicamp, a new deal could be quickly approaching based on market trends.

This has been a great offseason to be a wide receiver in need of an extension, with several signing big deals and Justin Jefferson getting a deal to reset the market with a four-year $140 million extension on Monday.

CeeDee Lamb, who has emerged as one of the best receivers in the league, has been waiting for his turn with the Dallas Cowboys and is now trying to use some leverage. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Lamb's latest move Tuesday, writing:

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, still seeking a contract extension, is not expected to attend the team’s mandatory minicamp that opens today and continues this week.

The Cowboys are not unaware of Lamb's interest in a new deal, but it was reported yesterday that talks between the Pro-Bowler and Dallas were expected to heat up after the Jefferson deal was announced.

Lamb Has Done More Than Enough to Earn a New Deal

The Cowboy WR's numbers have been outstanding the last two years

Despite his college dominance at Oklahoma, CeeDee Lamb wasn't selected until the 17th selection of the 2020 Draft. The Dallas Cowboys, in need of a number-one wideout, were thrilled to take him there. Lamb was a stand-out in his rookie season, catching 74 balls for 935 yards and five touchdowns.

Lamb reached his potential in his third year in the league, the 2022 season, and became a true number-one receiver. He finished the 2022 season with 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. The Cowboy was selected to his second Pro Bowl and was also named a Second Team All-Pro.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: CeeDee Lamb's 2023 campaign was a historic one, as he led the league in receptions (135) and set a pair of Cowboys single-season records for most receptions and most receiving yards (1,749). He also finished third in Offensive Player of the Year voting, the highest finish for that award for a Cowboy since DeMarco Murray won it in 2014.

It was in 2023 that Lamb staked his claim as the best wide receiver in the entire league. He made his third straight Pro Bowl and was named First Team All-Pro for a season that saw him lead the league with 135 receptions. He gained a Cowboys single-season franchise record 1,749 yards on those receptions with 12 touchdowns. For good measure, he also rushed for 113 yards with two more TDs.

CeeDee Lamb Statistics Since 2022 Category Total NFL Rank Receptions 242 1st Receiving Yards 3,108 2nd Receiving Touchdowns 21 2nd

There is no case against the Cowboys giving Lamb a new deal as he's become irreplaceable for the team. With so many WRs getting massive bags this offseason, Dallas also now knows what the numbers will look like. Lamb is now quickening the pace by sitting out of minicamp, so it would not be a surprise to see something get done quickly.

There were a handful of wideouts awaiting Jefferson's deal to give themselves an idea of what they could negotiate for, but none of them is more likely to get what they want than Lamb.

