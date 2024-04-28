Highlights The Saints were reportedly making calls about trading up for a QB, which could indicate their long-term feelings towards Derek Carr.

The 2023 Saints' offense didn't have enough improvement with a new QB under center.

The Saints' 2024 NFL Draft selections suggest a possible rebuild and long-term insecurity for 33-year-old Carr.

When the first night of the 2024 NFL Draft passed, the New Orleans Saints had spent their first-round pick on Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga. It seemed as though the team had gotten their ideal scenario to play out by landing one of the draft's top linemen.

According to reports, however, the team had other plans and were involved in discussions to possibly trade up for Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who ended up being selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick.

As a result, the team pivoted, and it seemed they were content with Derek Carr under center. That was until the 150th pick when it was announced the team had selected South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.

The action of selecting a quarterback in the middle of Day 3 isn't necessarily a warning shot to Carr. But the fact that the team was actively in the market on Day 1, and now has selected a different rookie in the fifth round indicates the team is preparing for the chance of a future without the 33-year-old. So heading into the 2024 season, Carr should be feeling the heat.

A Look Back at 2023

The Saints were hoping for more with their new QB

While Carr may have put together a solid season statistically, the New Orleans' passing game was frustrating for a large part of the season. The team had constant issues on opening drives, and those struggles also popped up in the red zone or short-field looks.

Not all the blame can be placed on one person, but the expectation of signing Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract was the hope he could step in and help elevate an offense that had the weapons in place to succeed. Unfortunately, the passing game remained inconsistent all year, and got a large part of production in the late stages of games when the team was already down.

The offensive line played a major role in the team's struggles as injuries and a lack of development from young pieces led to Carr having little time in the pocket and getting beaten up all season long, but the hope was that the 10-year-veteran would be able to work with the circumstances, rather than falter to them.

After finishing 9-8 in an easily winnable division, the team is set for a make-or-break campaign where another failed attempt at the NFC South title could result in a change at head coach, and potentially quarterback.

When Could Carr Be Out?

Could Mickey Loomis be ready to face the music?

As things stand, Carr is currently under contract until 2027, but the team has an out that would save the team $50 million in cap after the 2025 season. With the Saints' draft, there were two notable moves. The selection of Rattler, obviously, but also the selection of Kool-Aid McKinstry in the second round.

Kool-Aid McKinstry 2023 Stats Category McKinstry PFF Grade 88.0 Coverage Snaps 435 Targets 36 Receptions 16 Interceptions 0 Pass Deflections 7

The Alabama cornerback was a very highly-touted boundary defender who was expected to be picked sometime in the first round. When available for the Saints, they decided to take him, leaving the future of Paulson Adebo (contract expiring next offseason) unclear.

With New Orleans struggling to outperform mediocrity, could Mickey Loomis have finally decided it was time to take on the dead cap they've consistently been pushing down the road, and start a rebuild for a chance to overturn this roster?

That could mean the team builds primarily through the draft for a few years, letting experienced late-round picks such as Rattler get time as the starter while going through some down years in an attempt to reset the team's cap.

For years, Loomis has refused and made an effort to manipulate the cap and push money down the road to remain competitive. But eventually, he has to realize that he is only hurting the team's chances of ever contending. Maybe it finally clicked.

Regardless of all the speculation, the Saints have been active and doing research on quarterbacks, and for Carr, who is just 33 years old, that should be ringing alarm bells that his long-term security at quarterback may be in danger.

