Highlights The San Francisco 49ers have a recent history of turning their season around and making a run at the Super Bowl.

The success of the Niners' offense depends on the availability of their star players and the performance of QB Brock Purdy.

General Manager John Lynch has been willing to make bold trades to improve the team, and their defensive front is a force to be reckoned with.

Around this time last year, the San Francisco 49ers stood 5-4 before ripping off 11 straight wins on their way to the NFC championship game. At that point, the Niners were mired in an offensive quagmire, topping only 30 points twice in the first nine games. Then Christian McCaffrey arrived, and the team transformed into a juggernaut.

They started out hot this year, winning their first five in dominant fashion. Then some weirdness kicked in, and the defense took a surprising downturn. General Manager John Lynch again turned to the trade market, acquiring Chase Young for a third-round pick. Now, it’s déjà vu, and the Niners appear poised to make another run at that ever elusive Super Bowl.

Read More: Ceedee Lamb is staking his claim as the NFL’s best receiver

The 49ers Death Star requires healthy stars

When head coach Kyle Shannahan drafted Trey Lance, he imagined a dual-threat quarterback who could raise the floor of his revolutionary offense. After that experiment went bust, the 49ers coach accidentally found his QB soulmate in Brock Purdy. An economically priced play caller who might not elevate the offense but would unleash their arsenal of All-Pro weaponry by doing precisely what Shannahan envisioned.

With All-Pro level talents at wide receiver(s), tight end, offensive tackle, and running back, Purdy doesn’t need to be Patrick Mahomes for the Niners to light up the scoreboard. They just need him to deliver the ball on time to allow those stars to shine. Of course, those stars also need to be available for the offensive death machine to function.

During San Francisco's three-game losing streak, Trent Williams’ and Deebo Samuel's absences were sorely felt. Opposing teams weren’t as scared of swing passes turning into 50-yard touchdowns and accordingly pressured Purdy into his worst three games as a pro. Defenses could also focus on stopping McCaffrey without Williams’ steady presence and Samuel’s home run ability.

Brandon Ayiuk still put up numbers, but the offense didn’t strike fear without their full complement. Despite Purdy’s rough October, he still leads the league in passer rating at 109.9. And if the Niners can remain healthy, the rest of the league will be on notice.

Trader Lynch

In the NBA, Danny Ainge is known as “Trader Danny” because he’d trade his own mother to win. The NFL doesn’t do player-for-player trades very often, but there isn’t a draft pick that John Lynch has met that he isn't willing to part with to improve his roster.

Giving up three firsts and one third-round pick in the Trey Lance trade might go down as one of the worst in NFL history. But somehow, it doesn’t matter because the roster remains loaded, and they nabbed a starting QB with the last pick in the draft!

Despite the Lance catastrophe, Lynch clearly isn’t afraid to return to the watering hole. Obviously, he struck oil big time with McCaffrey, and he might have done so again with Chase Young. Giving up nothing but a compensatory third round pick (which they are likely to get back anyway in the form of a compensatory selection after former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans' departure) for Young, who ranks ninth in ESPN pass rush win rate and top 25 in sacks, could turn out as a massive steal.

Hellacious Front

The combination of Young, Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and Javon Hargrave creates an unbelievably star-studded front that could make the difference come playoff time. In their first game together as a unit, they recorded five sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries while suffocating the Jacksonville Jaguars to just 221 total yards of offense.

They also bludgeoned Trevor Lawrence, who’s excellent at diagnosing pressure, with 10 QB hits. Middle linebacker Fred Warner felt they had returned to form:

Obviously, we had three games that just wasn't us. We had to get back to playing 49ers football, especially on the defensive side. I've spoken on it, we had to take pride in what we were putting on tape and today I felt like we did that.

More often than not, to win a Super Bowl, you need a hot QB and a pass rush with their hair on fire. Think of the New York Giants Super Bowl teams or Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The pairing of Bosa and Young could be the duo that takes San Fran to the promised land. Bosa said of Young, his former Ohio State teammate:

Having him is such a big threat. I think we play off of each other well, him and I are really excited to keep going.

In a pass-happy league, making the opposing QB’s life hell ranks as the most sure-fire way to win it all, and the 49ers have set themselves up for success in that respect.

Favorable-Ish Schedule

During their 11-game regular season winning streak last season, the Niners took on four eventual playoff teams: the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Buccaneers, and Seattle Seahawks. This year, they will likely face three: Seattle, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles. But they face the Seahawks twice.

They also see Tampa Bay, the Washington Commanders, along with divisional foes in the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. The latter two squads might have an eye on the draft by the time those games come around, but the three-week stretch of Seattle, Philly, Seattle will test their playoff mettle. We’ll see if another blockbuster trade spurs the 49ers to another hot streak.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read More: Why the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers are the anti-thesis of NFL analytics