Highlights The 49ers face significant challenges in returning to the Super Bowl due to their already high talent level.

Limited financial resources and limited improvements in key areas make it difficult for the 49ers to strengthen their roster.

The team's core players are aging, posing a challenge in maintaining a championship-caliber roster in the coming years.

Getting to the Super Bowl is an incredible achievement. Only two teams accomplish the feat each year, while the other 30 come up short. Making the Big Game is one thing, but making it back a second time is an entirely different one. Plenty of teams have vowed vengeance, only to never return.

The uncertainty weighs heavily on the runners-up, as many players and teams never get the opportunity to redeem themselves on the biggest stage. The San Francisco 49ers, who are already the betting favorites to win Super Bowl 59, left Super Bowl 58 empty-handed after suffering a heartbreaking 25-22 loss in overtime, and the current state of the roster leaves them with more questions than answers.

Little room for improvement

San Francisco's current talent level can't get much better

The reason it’s difficult to envision the 49ers returning to the Super Bowl isn’t that they’re not a good team; it’s the exact opposite. San Francisco’s 2023 team was so talented that it will be hard for next year’s group to be better. From a pure talent standpoint, the 49ers were in a league of their own, the envy of the rest of the NFL.

For much of the 2023 season, the 49ers were lauded for their depth and roster strength. They had nine players named to the Pro Bowl and seven to All-Pro teams. Of those seven, five were First-Team selections. In short, San Francisco boasted a roster that few teams came close to matching. It was the perfect combination of talent and scheme fit that made the 49ers so lethal.

Most 2023 1st-Team All-Pro Selections Team Selections San Francisco 49ers 5 Dallas Cowboys 4 Baltimore Ravens 3 Detroit Lions 2 Kansas City Chiefs 2

The team coming up short offers little assurance going forward. If nine Pro Bowlers, seven All-Pros, and one of the best offensive minds of this generation weren’t enough to get the team over the hump, what will be?

49ers have limited resources

San Francisco doesn't have the capital to spend big in the offseason

Even the areas where the 49ers could use some work, such as the interior offensive line and secondary, will be difficult to improve, given the team’s cap situation. According to Spotrac, the 49ers have $570,837 in cap space for 2024.

Although they could raise this figure by restructuring contracts, freeing up cap space will be an uphill battle. 49ers unrestricted free agents include Chase Young, Javon Kinlaw, Tashaun Gipson, Jon Feliciano, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Randy Gregory.

While these players aren’t superstars, they added depth, and replacing them, given the 49ers’ financial situation, won’t be easy. They'll also need to allocate some money for WR1 Brandon Aiyuk, whose contract will be up at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign. Though less-heralded than his teammates, Aiyuk was a key cog this year, finishing second in the NFL in yards per reception (17.9), third in success rate (70.5), and seventh in receiving yards (1,342).

San Francisco’s clearest path to bettering its roster is through the draft. The 49ers have a first-round pick for the first time since 2021. Still, rookies capable of playing a substantial role on a championship team are hard to come by.

The other possibility is quarterback Brock Purdy continuing to improve. Quarterback is the most valuable position and gains made there could offset the losses experienced elsewhere.

An aging core

The 49ers aren't getting any younger

It’s not 2019 anymore. The 49ers are no longer the new kids on the block; they’re now an aging team with more avenues for regression than improvement. Trent Williams is 35, and George Kittle and Arik Armstead are 30. Even the guys who are still relatively young, like Fred Warner, Christian McCaffrey, and Deebo Samuel, aren’t getting any better with age.

Oldest teams by average age entering 2024 Team Avg. Age New Orleans Saints 27.44 Buffalo Bills 27.41 New England Patriots 27.27 Carolina Panthers 27.23 San Francisco 49ers 27.18

Maintaining a championship-caliber roster for more than a few years is extremely challenging because players start to get older and hit free agency, and there is only so much a team can do to keep the core intact. So far, the 49ers have kept their best players under contract, but eventually, they’ll need to find replacements, some sooner than others.

It’s fair to question how much this group of guys has left in the tank. Finding the next Kittle, Williams, or Samuel is easier said than done. No one is questioning John Lynch’s team-building ability, but replacing seemingly one-of-one talents is a demanding task for even the league’s best executives.

It’s not impossible, but San Francisco faces an uphill battle to return to the Super Bowl in the coming years. Kyle Shanahan and company have the chance to embark on the ultimate comeback story. However, they will encounter innumerable obstacles along the way.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.