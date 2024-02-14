Highlights The 49ers have a strong offense led by quarterback Brock Purdy and an array of talented skill players.

The team's defense showed some weaknesses, which stronger opponents exposed.

The team has a good draft situation, with 11 picks in the 2024 draft and the potential to plug holes and make another run next season.

The San Francisco 49ers made their second Super Bowl in five years but lost out to the league’s best quarterback yet again. Most fan bases would be happy to make four conference title games in five years, but the Niners desperately want to get over the hump for their first Super Bowl win since the days of Steve Young.

The last time the 49ers made the final game in 2019, they followed that season up with a disappointing 6-10 mark in 2020. To avoid the dreaded Super Bowl hangover, they need to patch a few holes. Luckily, they’ve got one more season before Brock Purdy becomes extension-eligible to pour resources into the rest of the roster in pursuit of that elusive ring.

Here is the breakdown of San Francisco’s upcoming offseason.

San Francisco 49ers 2023 round up

The Death Star’s still clicking

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Since Purdy took over in 2022, the offense has become the strength of the team. They ranked first in red zone scores, TDs per game (2.6), yards per play (6.5), and expected points contributed by passing offense (229.41) by a mile.

The gap between their first-ranked passing offense and the next-closest unit (Green Bay Packers) was equal to the difference between #2 and #5. That explosive offense paired perfectly with their devastating pass rush of Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Chase Young, and Arik Armstead, while Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw patrolled the middle of the field.

They really only lost one regular season game (Baltimore Ravens) with their full complement of players. The losses against the Browns, Vikings, and Bengals came without Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams, and they were resting their starters against Los Angeles in the season finale.

However, despite such a dominant season, there were some signs of weaknesses within the 49ers' Death Star.

Niners’ bright spots

Offensive embarrassment of riches

No other team can boast the best running back, the best left tackle, the best full-back, two of 10 best wide receivers, and a top-three tight end. It’s an astounding array of offensive talent helmed by the best offensive player caller of his generation, Kyle Shanahan, the coach every team is trying to emulate.

Christian McCaffrey led the league in rushing yards (1,459), yards from scrimmage (2,023), and total touchdowns (21). He also went for 564 receiving yards (second among running backs) for good measure.

Fourth-year pro Brandon Aiyuk also emerged as one of the league’s best deep threats. He ranked seventh in receiving yards (1,342), eighth in first downs (61), third in yards before catch per reception (12.8), and 10th in passer rating when targeted (124.0).

That’s astounding production when you take into account that he received the 36th most targets in the league, sitting behind guys like Jakobi Meyers, George Pickens, and Trey McBride.

Aiyuk 2023 NFL WR Ranks Category Aiyuk Rank Receiving Yards 1,342 7th Yards/Reception 17.9 2nd 1st Downs 61 8th Success Rate 70.5 3rd Drop Rate 1.9 T-9th Passer Rating/Targeted 124.0 5th PFF WR Offensive Grade 91.5 2nd PFF WR Run Blocking Grade 72.9 5th

The offensive line also held up well, even though Williams is the only player anyone outside of San Francisco can name. Purdy only took 28 sacks (T-25th), 28 hurries (20th), and a 20.1 percent pressure rate (16th) while ranking first in passing success rate (54.7%).

Purdy 2023 Pressure Stats Category Purdy NFL rank Sacks 28 T-25th Hurries 28 20th Pressure rate 20.1 T-16th Pocket Time 2.6s T-4th

Those numbers are especially impressive when you consider Purdy held onto the ball for the fourth-longest time in the league (2.6 seconds). Mr. Irrelevant's continually improving ability to extend plays added a new element to their offense that was lacking with the statuesque Jimmy Grappolo.

Where San Francisco needs to improve

Holes appeared in the defense against top teams

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Niners’ defensive roster boasts playmakers up and down the lineup, but there were some weaknesses that stronger opponents could exploit. First, they really struggled to stop the run over the latter half of the season.

Part of that is by design; they played with light boxes as much as anyone to deter opponents' success in the passing game. They ranked fifth in opponent yards per pass attempt (6.4) and first in opponent yards per completion (9.6). The Niners are known for their fearsome pass rush, but they came in 27th in QB hurries per dropback (5.4%) and 17th in pressure percentage (21.0%).

They masked those lower pressure numbers by making them count when they did get into the backfield, with 48 sacks (tied for seventh) and 62 QB knockdowns (tied for fourth). Unfortunately, against the best teams, when they couldn’t get pressure, their leaky secondary got exposed.

2023 49ers Defensive Ranks Category 49ers NFL rank Yards/Pass Attempt 6.4 5th Hurries/Dropback 5.4% 27th Pressure % 21.0 17th Sacks 48 7th QB Knockdowns 62 4th

Outside of Second-Team All-Pro Charvarius Ward, there’s not another great cover corner on the roster. Obviously, the season-ending injury to safety Talanoa Hufanga hurt, but he’s not exactly known for his covering speed anyway. When facing the best offenses in the league during the postseason, the Niners' defense gave up 330, 442, and 455 yards to the Packers, Lions, and Chiefs.

Putting so much of their resources into the front four looks great when they are blasting teams into oblivion. However, against the teams that could stifle that pass rush, they looked top heavy. They need to find another corner to put alongside Ward to improve their secondary. The Chiefs showed how useful multiple elite DBs can be come playoff time.

49ers 2024 draft and salary cap situation

Many free agents but an amazing foundation

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers’ free agents of note include DE Chase Young, OLB Randy Gregory, WR Jauan Jennings, DT Javon Kinlaw, FS Tashaun Gipson, and C Jon Feliciano. They acquired Young midseason for a compensatory third round draft pick, and he racked up 2.5 regular season sacks in nine games.

He’s likely to command around $15 million annually, which is probably too rich for the Niners, who only have about $500k worth of wiggle room against the cap, well below the league average and 21st overall. That also means goodbye to just about everyone on this list.

Jennings fits their ethos as a big target who blocks with the best of them; he was third among WRs in terms of PFF's run-blocking grade in 2023 (77.2). Jennings also became one of the most reliable third-down weapons in the game, putting up a 69.2 success rate in the postseason (t-ninth among WRs).

It remains to be seen if they can retain him on a reasonable contract, as he will remain only the third, fourth, or fifth option in the 49ers' stacked passing attack. Their WR1, Brandon Aiyuk, is also in line for a big extension this offseason, which would put the team in further financial hot water.

Their most difficult task will be replacing LB Dre Greenlaw, who tore his Achilles on a non-contact injury during the team's Super Bowl loss and is expected to miss much of the 2024 campaign.

Draft-wise, the Niners are looking great with 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft bolstered by four compensatory picks. They’ll clearly trade a few of those for future assets, but based on their recent history, they’ve got the ammunition and the track record to plug all their holes in the draft and make another run in 2025.

Where the 49ers stand in 2024

San Francisco has the horses to run it back again next year

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Losing another Super Bowl hurts, but the 49ers are well positioned to win it all next year, as evidenced by their status as the odds-on favorites to win Super Bowl 59, sitting atop the odds table at +500, according to BetMGM.

If they can balance their defense with some back-end speed, maintain the health the Death Star's core, and supplement their elite weapons with some solid, young depth, they’ll be right back in the big game next season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.