During England's 1-0 victory over Serbia in their opening game of Euro 2024 on Sunday night, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Kieran Trippier handling a mysterious substance on the touchline. The defender was struggling with an issue in his leg and was handed something from one of the Three Lions' backroom staff, and while fans online accused the Newcastle United man of doping, the substance has now been identified as pickle juice.

That's right. The full-back was handed and consumed pickle juice at the side of the pitch and, according to a new report from the Daily Mail, he won't be the last England player that fans might see using the stuff throughout Euro 2024.

Pickle Juice Will Be Used Throughout Euro 2024

It will be used to try and prevent cramps

According to the report, pickle juice will be used throughout Euro 2024 by pretty much the entire England squad as they try to prevent suffering cramps. Research has revealed that drinking the stuff can effectively cure cramps 40% faster than drinking regular water would. It's far from a brand-new remedy, though. Athletes all over the world have taken to using pickle juice to battle cramps and it is often mixed with other concoctions. Trippier himself combined it with a high-carb drink known as 'fuel bomb'. One Three Lions star who is yet to try it is Kobbie Mainoo, but he's open to giving it a go should he need to as he explained in a press conference this week.

Other stars spotted using it in the past include the likes of Lucas Torreira back in 2019 when he played for Arsenal, Carlos Alcaraz during his win over Novak Djokovic last year at Wimbledon and American athlete Frances Tiafoe once credited the substance for helping him reach the Australian Open semi-finals in 2019.

Pickle Juice Triggers a Reflex That Stops Muscles From Flexing

It also has several other health benefits

Pickle juice is effective for stopping cramps as it triggers a reflex in the mouth that sends signals to the muscles within the body and essentially tells them to stop flexing. That's far from the only benefit that comes with drinking it, though. Consuming pickle juice can also help control blood sugar levels, improve gut health with anti-oxidants and can even lead to fresh-smelling breath.

England got off to a successful start in Euro 2024, beating Serbia 1-0 on Sunday and while it wasn't the most convincing victory, many are still expecting Southgate's side to go far in the competition. With the level of talent within the squad right now, they're considered one of the favourites to win the whole thing. With very limited options at the back, though, any major injuries would be disastrous. Hopefully, this pickle juice will be the difference-maker and keep the whole team relatively healthy throughout the run.