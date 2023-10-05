Highlights The addition of Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors brings a new dynamic to their gameplay, with his pick-and-roll skills complementing the team's shooters and playmaking roll man, Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors enter the twilight of their dynasty with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson all fighting Father Time for one more championship. This season they added another all-time great, Chris Paul, who is desperate for a ring to cement his legendary career. Throw in Jonathan Kuminga, a youngin’ bursting with potential, and you’ve got the making for a classic NBA sitcom. Here are the five most impactful players for the Dubs tying up their incredible story with another title run.

5 Chris Paul

The Warriors surprised everyone by dealing for the Point God this summer. However, close observers of the Warriors would note that the team has long succeeded by playing another ball handler alongside Curry. Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, and even Jarret Jack allowed Curry to create havoc off-ball by running around screens.

Obviously, Paul can run a pick and roll as well as anyone in the history of the NBA. Now that he’ll be flanked by two of the greatest shooters ever and a playmaking roll man in Green, defenses will be stretched to the breaking point. Paul also likes working out of the mid-post, which fits perfectly into the Warriors scheme of posting up and running shooters off screens and back cuts.

4 Jonathan Kuminga

It may seem ridiculous to put a soon-to-be 21-year-old over the Point God and a Splash Brother, but the Warriors desperately need their seventh overall draft pick from the 2021 NBA Draft to shine. The team already punted on James Wiseman, the second-overall pick from 2020, leaving their youth movement with serious questions.

Without an infusion of athleticism and juice from the incredibly bouncy Kuminga, the Warriors will likely end up slogging through another season on guile. Looking at his stats, you’d think he had an encouraging season, averaging 9.9 points while shooting 52.5% from the field and 37% from deep.

However, the coaching staff never fully trusted Kuminga, only playing him roughly six minutes on average during the playoffs. Defense counts for a lot with Steve Kerr, and we’ll see if he can make strides on that end this season.

3 Andrew Wiggins

An under-discussed part of the Warriors' struggles last season was the absence of their All-Star forward, Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins missed 25 games reportedly tending to an ailing family member. The hole he left exposed the team’s lack of perimeter defenders and athleticism. The understated Canadian earned a four-year extension worth up to $109 million after helping the team take down the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. A healthy Wiggins greatly buoys the team’s chances of returning to form.

Andrew Wiggins - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 17.1 Assists 2.3 Rebounds 5.0 Field goal % 47.3 3-point field goal % 39.6

2 Draymond Green

For years, critics have predicted the undersized Green would enter another phase in his career, but the fiery competitor keeps proving everyone wrong. During last season’s playoffs, Draymond repeatedly stonewalled the Sacramento Kings at the rim while working his playmaking magic with his favorite dance partners, the Splash Brothers.

After signing a four-year, $100 million extension, Green comes into the season hungrier than ever. There are questions as to how Green and Paul will co-exist, however.

Both are prickly competitors that have irked a number of teammates along the way. Furthermore, Green often acts as an offensive passing hub as the Warriors run their deadly shooters off endless screens and dribble hand-offs. Conversely, Paul is obviously used to having the ball in his hands. How the Warriors maximize the talents of each will be very interesting to watch as the season moves forward.

1 Stephen Curry

The hopes and dreams of basketball fans in the Bay Area live and die in the hands of the greatest shooter to ever grace an NBA court: Steph Curry. Now 35, Curry still remains a lethal scorer, dazzling fans on a nightly basis, while elevating the Dubs to contender status as long as he remains healthy. Curry is fresh off a season in which he averaged 29.4 points per game while shooting at an astounding 42.7% clip from beyond the arc.

Of course, a huge factor in how long Curry plays depends on how well the team performs. The Warriors made shrewd moves to acquire three lottery picks but so far none have turned into a truly impactful player for the Warriors. Only time will tell if the rest of the roster can live up to Curry’s greatness.

