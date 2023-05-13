A team of seven former Premier League footballers are joining forces in an attempt to win a $1 million tournament that will also feature Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds.

Per The Mirror, Hollywood superstar Reynolds will play as part of Wrexham Red Dragons in The Soccer Tournament in North Carolina this summer.

The 32-team winner-take-all tournament will begins on June 1 and concludes on June 4.

Borussia Dortmund, West Ham and Wolves are among the clubs sending teams, while the US national team will have men’s and women’s sides.

Former US international and Premier League star Clint Dempsey is entering his own team, YouTube outfit Hashtag United will also be there, while World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas is set to represent Serie B side Como.

The winners of the tournament - which will work much like the World Cup, with an eight-group round-robin followed by a knockout stage - will receive the $1 million in full.

Among the most intriguing teams that will attempt to win the tournament - and the jackpot - are Blade & Grass.

Who are the seven former Premier League players?

A team featuring seven former pros who boast 1,183 Premier League appearances between them, let’s take a closer look at their reported line-up.

Emile Heskey

Arguably the highest-profile name on this list, Heskey scored 110 Premier League goals during his career and made a total of 516 appearances (the seventh-highest in the league’s history).

Stephen Ireland

Still only 36 years old, the midfielder is best remembered for his spells with Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Chris Eagles

Once tipped for big things after catching the eye at Manchester United, the 37-year-old spent the majority of his career in the English Football League.

Oumar Niasse

Niasse made Premier League appearances as a forward for Everton, Hull City and Cardiff City. The former Senegal international recently turned out for League One outfit Morecambe but was unable to save the club from relegation.

Geoff Cameron

The ex-US international spent six seasons in the Premier League with Stoke City.

Brek Shea

Another former Stoke City player, Shea last played for David Beckham’s club Inter Miami.

Kieran Westwood

Westwood spent the majority of his career playing in the Championship with Coventry City, Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers. However, the Irish goalkeeper did spend a couple of seasons in the Premier League with Sunderland.

A pretty decent team, right?

But they'll need to beat some very good opponents if they're to go all the way.