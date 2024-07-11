Highlights Manchester United are close to signing Joshua Zirkzee for 42.5 million euros.

Zirkzee could inherit the number nine shirt at Old Trafford following Anthony Martial's departure.

Zirkzee wore the number nine at Bologna, making it an even more obvious fit.

Manchester United are close to wrapping up their first signing of the summer, with Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee on the way to Old Trafford from Serie A outfit Bologna. Zirkzee will be feeling disappointed after the Netherlands were denied a place in the European Championship final by England, but after a short holiday his attention will quickly turn to club matters.

Zirkzee has been linked with United for several weeks and it emerged on Thursday (July 11) that the deal had progressed significantly, with the Red Devils agreeing to pay 42.5 million euros for the forward. Zirkzee had a release clause of 40 million euros in his contract at Bologna, but United opted to pay a slightly higher fee in order to be able to space their payments out over three years.

Joshua Zirkzee's record during his two seasons at Bologna Appearances 58 Goals 14 Assists 9

Why United Opted to Pay Higher Fee

Structure of deal helps cash flow

Had United triggered the release clause, they would have had to pay the full amount up front, and given United want to sign several players this summer, doing a deal that allows them to spread their payments out will help the club's cash flow.

Zirkzee is set to undergo his medical before the end of the week before putting pen to paper on a five-year contract, which will also contain an option for a further 12 months. United had prioritised signing a new striker this summer following Anthony Martial's departure.

Martial's exit left youngster Rasmus Hojlund as the only recognised striker in United's senior squad. Hojlund played 43 times last season and although his debut campaign was encouraging, it is good news for United and Hojlund that he will no longer have to shoulder the goal-scoring burden alone.

Ideal Squad Number Awaits

Martial exit has freed up No.9

Some United fans will be eagerly waiting to see which squad number Zirkzee is handed at the Theatre of Dreams and there is one rather obvious option for him. Martial's departure means the number nine is currently available, and that would make most sense given he is a striker and also wore that number at Bologna.

The majority of the other players United are currently being linked with are central defenders, and they are unlikely to be handed the number nine should they move to Old Trafford. The numbers three and four, most recently occupied by Eric Bailly and Raphael Varane respectively, are available, and one suspects they will be handed to new defensive signings.

Squad numbers available at Man United between 1 and 30: 3, 4, 9, 13, 15, 26, 27, 30

United are interested in Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite, Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt and 18-year-old Lille defender Leny Yoro. United have had two bids for Branthwaite rejected, but they have reached an agreement in principle with Lille over Yoro. There is speculation, though, that Yoro is holding out for a move to Real Madrid. Regardling De Ligt, talks are said to be progressing between United and Bayern, with the German club wanting 50 million euros for the Dutch centre-back.