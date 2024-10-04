The cost of a front row seat at WrestleMania 41 has been revealed - they are simply eye-wateringly expensive. The event will take place across two nights - the 19th and 20th of April 2025 - at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and marks the first time that WWE has held its biggest event in the city since WrestleMania IX in 1993.

The show is already one of the most-anticipated in company history, as John Cena has confirmed that WrestleMania 41 will be the last time he competes on WWE's grandest stage. Cena is expected to be joined on the card by the likes of The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and many other top names. While WWE typically likes to restrict its Premium Live Events to a total of five matches these days, WrestleMania 41 will no doubt prove the exception to that rule, with the promotion expected to deliver a spectacular line-up on their biggest weekend of the year.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: WWE WrestleMania has been a two-night event ever since WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Tickets for WrestleMania 41 go on general sale on Friday the 25th of October. However, the very best seats in the house are already on sale via the company's official premium fan experience platform - On Location. The price tags associated with these packages are typically kept under wraps unless a serious enquiry is made, but details have now emerged of the staggering sums that fans will need to part with if they want to bag a seat anywhere near the ring.

WrestleMania Ticket Prices Have Shot Up in Recent Years

WWE truly cashes in when the biggest event on its calendar rolls around

Imagine parting with $18,000 and still not being in the first three rows. That's the scenario facing WWE fans at WrestleMania in Vegas next year, with floor seats outside of the first three rows going for outrageous fees given their location.

One report indicates that floor seat packages begin at $6,500, rising to $18,000 for those tickets with a better view. There's a whole heap of extras attached to these seats - as you'd expect when dropping nearly $20,000! Ticket holders in these areas are set to enjoy a number of perks, including a hospitality event hosted by John Cena, as well as the opportunity to play golf alongside The Miz.

Selected Front Row Ticket Prices for WWE WrestleMania Since 1985 Event Year Front row ticket price WrestleMania I 1985 $100 WrestleMania 20 2004 $1,000 WrestleMania 30 2014 $2,500 WrestleMania 38 2022 $10,000 WrestleMania 40 2024 $23,000 (resale market) WrestleMania 41 2025 $50,000 All figures taken per The Last Word on Sports - 04/10/2024

While fans with these packages will be able to take a commemorative photo next to the ring, they won't be particularly close to the action. The privilege of sitting in the first three rows comes at an additional premium, per a scoop from journalist Andrew Baydala.

A seat in row three is set to cost $27,000, while a second row view will cost $30,000. The ultimate way to experience WrestleMania 41 live, though, is from the front row, where ticket packages sell for $50,000!

It's worth baring in mind that the above figures cover both nights of the event, but it's still a massive ask of fans. However, according to a reply by Baydala on his post, the $50,000 Ringside Floor Camera Side (Elite) seats are already sold out. The list of additional perks attached to these seats is said to be 'wild' - as fans with deep enough pockets look set to be treated to a mindblowing experience.