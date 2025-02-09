Wolves appear in a four-team battle to stay up along with newly-promoted sides Leicester , Ipswich and Southampton .

Their 2-0 win over Aston Villa on February 1 leaves them one point clear of the bottom three, with games against all three sides below them still to come.

Since joining Wolves in mid-December, Vitor Pereira has managed three wins and is averaging 1.25 points per game. If that trend continues, Opta predict Wolves will finish on 37 points in a season where as low as 30 points could be good enough for safety. In contrast, when Gary O'Neil left Wolves in December, he was averaging just 0.56 points per game.

Wolves' expected goals (0.98 vs.0.84) and average goals conceded (1.5 vs. 2.5) have also both improved under Pereira compared to O'Neil.

Wolves Still Likely to Sell Cunha

£62.5m release clause won't drop if they're relegated

Wolves will be glad a busy and at times difficult winter window has now ended. Much of January was overshadowed by the future of Matheus Cunha, with Pereira calling out the Brazilian's attitude in the 3-1 loss at Chelsea.

"He can be frustrated as he wants to win. But everyone in the dressing room wants to win. I don't like this body language. I want someone, as a captain, trying to help the team: running, suffering and fighting all together. This is something I can understand [now]. Next time, I won't understand."

Cunha has since signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with a £62.5m release clause valid from this summer. Wolves were desperate to keep hold of Cunha in January, knowing he's capable of the kind of match-winning performances to help keep the club in the Premier League.

Cunha is still likely to be sold this summer, and Wolves will know several suitors, including Arsenal and Aston Villa, will view his release clause as market value. But there is no cut-price number should Wolves get relegated.

The final hours of the window proved positive and productive for Wolves as they added midfielder Marshall Munetsi from Reims and centre-back Nasser Djiga from Red Star Belgrade. The latter was an important signing after Wolves' move for Kevin Danso was dramatically hijacked by Spurs. Pereira was keen to add a new defender and is understood to be pleased with his deadline day incomings.

Resolving the future of Mario Lemina was another challenge Pereira faced from day one. Lemina had pushed for much of the winter to join Pereira's old club Al-Shabab before eventually agreeing to a €2.5m move to Galatasaray, as revealed by GIVEMESPORT.

Pereira has also seen injuries to Toti, Nelson Semedo, Gonçalo Guedes, and Pablo Sarabia, while his main striker, Jørgen Strand Larsen, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. And Hwang Hee-chan, who drew interest from Marseille last summer, has only managed two goals this campaign, having scored 12 in the Premier League last season.

Despite these challenges, Pereira has been able to bring stability and discipline to the Wolves dressing room, and behind the scenes is understood to be clear with what he expects from his players.

Pereira Eyeing Man Utd Clash

Already beaten Ruben Amorim once

Wolves now face tricky away trips to Liverpool and Bournemouth in the Premier League, but their season will likely be defined by March's games against Everton and Southampton and April's fixtures against Ipswich and Leicester.

Having dreamed of managing in the Premier League for much of his career, Pereira is also understood to be personally looking forward to April 19th's trip to Manchester United, when he'll come up against fellow Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim. Both coaches arrived mid-season and Pereira has actually won more points than Amorim since the Wolves boss' first game on December 22, and he boasts a higher win percentage (38% vs. 31%) as well.

Pereira has already beaten Amorim this season in his second game in charge, when Wolves won 2-0 against Manchester United at Molineux.

Doing the double over Manchester United would be an impressive feat, even with the Red Devils' indifferent form, but staying will likely come down to beating the teams around them.

