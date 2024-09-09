Key Takeaways Through 14 games, only five tight ends have recorded 10-plus fantasy points in Week 1 of the NFL season.

Just one tight end in GMS's top-20 rankings scored a touchdown in Week 1.

While some uncharacteristic names top the TE charts right now, it's important not to overreact to Week 1 performances.

Unless Sam LaPorta and George Kittle fight for their right to party, fantasy owners are (Isaiah) Likely to be disappointed in the production they received from the position in the first week of the NFL season.

Through 14 games of Week 1, just five tight ends have cracked the 10-point threshold. Barring LaPorta, Kittle and/or Colby Parkinson joining them, only two of GIVEMESPORT's top-20 at the position will have scored double-digit PPR fantasy points to kick off the 2024 campaign. Currently, just one player in the top-10 has managed to do so.

We weren't alone in projecting more success for tight ends, and you weren't alone in being underwhelmed by your tight end's output. Here's what transpired to leave you yearning for more in a topsy-turvy start for tight ends across the league.

Top-End Tight Ends Didn't Locate Paydirt

Atlanta's polarizing star was the exception

Through the first half of Sunday Night Football, 17 of GIVEMESPORT's top-20 tight ends had played a full 60 minutes in Week 1. Only one of those men -- Kyle Pitts -- scored a touchdown. Outside of him, the NFL's consensus best tight ends were unable to find the end zone. And he had to be left completely uncovered to get the ball.

Beyond that reception, Pitts snared just two passes for 14 yards. Luckily for his owners, the touchdown catch propelled him to 11.6 points on the day, good for fourth-most among tight ends ahead of SNF and Monday Night Football. Other stars at his position -- including LaPorta through his first half of action -- weren't as fortunate.

GMS Top-10 Tight Ends (PPR): Week One Rankings Player ECR Fantasy Points TD? Trey McBride 3 8.0 No Travis Kelce 2 6.4 No Sam LaPorta 1 2.4* TBD Mark Andrews 6 3.4 No Dalton Kincaid 4 2.1 No Evan Engram 5 1.5 No Kyle Pitts 7 11.6 Yes David Njoku 9 8.8 No Jake Ferguson 10 4.5 No George Kittle 8 TBD TBD

For those of you counting at home, that's a grand total of 21.4 fantasy points from the "top-six" fantasy tight ends in Week 1 (minus LaPorta). Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (26.0 points) outscored them on his own!

Which Tight Ends Had Success?

There was brilliance in the Bayou

As we mentioned, there were five tight ends who vaulted above the 10-point mark. Surprisingly, two of them represent the New Orleans Saints , who demolished the Carolina Panthers 47-10 on Sunday. Both Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau -- the latter of whom was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in the offseason -- pulled in touchdown catches from Derek Carr in the impressive victory.

The top scoring tight end of Week 1 thus far is Isaiah Likely , whose 26.1 points are 11.8 more than second-place thus far. Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers was the lone tight end to record double-digit points without the benefit of a touchdown through the 4:25 p.m. E.T. window of games.

Top-Five PPR Fantasy TE: Week One (FantasyPros) Player Team Fantasy Points ECR Isaiah Likely Baltimore Ravens 26.1 29 Foster Moreau New Orleans Saints 14.3 50 Brock Bowers Las Vegas Raiders 11.8 12 Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons 11.6 7 Juwan Johnson New Orleans Saints 10.6 25

The most important thing you can remember is to not panic and overreact to Week 1 performances. Sometimes it doesn't happen as quickly as we'd like, but the cream always rises to the top. And in the fantasy tight end space, it's almost a certainty we'll see more traditional names gracing this list in Week 2.

