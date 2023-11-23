Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder have built an amazing team, with talents like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Josh Giddey on the roster.

The Thunder's development resembles the successful Golden State Warriors, who also built through the draft with players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the potential to play a Stephen Curry-esque role for the Thunder and is crucial to their championship aspirations, as he is the team's best player and is putting up MVP-level numbers.

The NBA Draft is one of the biggest events in the off-season. It has the ability to give fans a sense of hope and happiness, but could also lead to tough years down the line. Whether a team is drafting a generational talent or a bust, it is a momentous occasion. Over the years, several teams have built incredible rosters through the draft, and in 2023, one team that has benefited from good scouting is the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the last few years, the Thunder, thanks in part to their incredible luck and general manager Sam Presti's excellent roster management, have built an amazing team. It's a group that many believe, if kept together, could go on to become a perennial contender in the NBA. With talents like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Josh Giddey on the roster, the Thunder have primed themselves to pull off deep playoff runs for years to come.

The development the Thunder have seen over the last few years is reminiscent of one of the league's most successful franchises: the Golden State Warriors. There is no denying that the 2010s was the Dubs' decade, and they can credit that to the way management built and developed the team. Now, it would seem as though OKC is following a similar path.

Oklahoma City have assembled their own version of Curry, Thompson, and Green

One of the primary reasons for the Golden State Warriors' success in the previous decade came down to the NBA Draft. In 2009, 2011, and 2012 respectively, they drafted three of the greatest players in their franchise history: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Each has served a key role for the Warriors and has helped them win four NBA Championships this century.

In a similar vein, the Oklahoma City Thunder have used their abundant draft capital to snag some players who could potentially inspire a whole new generation of basketball players in the years to come. Leading the charge among these selections is former Gonzaga Bulldogs star Chet Holmgren. Standing at 7-foot-1, Holmgren has the height and moves of a big man, while also possessing guard-like skills and abilities. His potential makes him integral to any form of success the Thunder hope to have.

Finally, there is Holmgren's fellow 2022 draft classmate Jalen Williams and the sixth overall pick from the draft prior, Josh Giddey. Williams, who plays power forward, has incredible strength and is a versatile wing capable of creating his own shot. As well, he is an above-average defender. Giddey, on the other hand, is the floor general as he usually runs point for OKC and has a reputation for pulling off some flashy passes.

Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Josh Giddey's career stats PTS TRB AST FG% 3PT% Chet Holmgren 17.1 8.1 2.5 55.7 43.4 Jalen Williams 14.6 4.4 3.4 52.1 35.8 Josh Giddey 14.6 7.6 6.1 45.6 29.6

While these three players may not be exact replicas of their Golden State counterparts, they are capable talents who will be a part of the Thunder's core team for the foreseeable future. Any one of them could be the piece that helps the Thunder win their first NBA Championship.

Gilgeous-Alexander could be to the Thunder what Curry was to the Warriors

There is no denying that Stephen Curry is the greatest player in Warriors franchise history. Having spent his entire career with the Dubs, Curry has been crucial in all four of the Warriors' championship runs this century. At the end of the day, the Warriors would not be nearly in the same position they are today without him.

Similarly, while he is still young, Gilgeous-Alexander has the potential to play a Stephen Curry-esque role for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is, without a doubt, the best player on the team and is putting up numbers that could potentially spell an MVP campaign. If one thing is certain, Gilgeous-Alexander needs to be a part of this team if they have any hope of winning a championship.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2023–24 Stats Points 30.4 Rebounds 6.1 Assists 6.3 FG% 53.8 3PT% 35.8

The Thunder acquired the services of Shai, along with a host of draft picks, after they traded Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers. It was the first move that sent them into a lengthy rebuild and one that they won't ever regret. Gilgeous-Alexander is undoubtedly a generational talent and one of the top young stars in the league.

The Thunder had done an exceptional job building a team that could eventually become a dynasty. Should the team live up to the billing and hype, it will surely become one of the most feared teams in the NBA for years to come.