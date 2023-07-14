While the Premier League has birthed a plethora of individual superstars over the years, it also has a history of memorable double acts.

From the impenetrable centre-back pairing of Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand to the invincible midfield duo of Gilberto Silva and Patrick Vieira – there are too many great pairings to list.

But which duo deserves the honour of being the best twosome in the league's history?

BBC Sport has put together a list of the 10 partnerships that have contributed the most combined goals and assists since the inauguration of the Premier League.

And though the majority of duos on the list may not surprise you, there are a handful of fruitful player combinations that could shock you.

10 Alan Shearer and Nolberto Solano - 22

Given Shearer is the Premier League's all-time leading scorer, it won't come as a shock that the Englishman formed some formidable partnerships over the years.

Despite his prolific spell playing alongside Chris Sutton, it was actually Solano who combined with Shearer the most during his career.

The two spent seven seasons together at Newcastle before Shearer called time on his career in 2006.

Unsurprisingly, it was Solano who provided the bulk of the creativity - assisting Shearer for 16 of the 22 goals.

One of the most peculiar assists he provided came against West Brom in 2002 when the Peruvian teed up Shearer from an indirect free-kick inside the area.

Check it out below:

VIDEO: Alan Shearer scores from indirect free-kick vs West Brom

They may not always have been the best of friends, but Salah and Mane were almost unstoppable at times.

Like Solano and Shearer, the pair combined for 22 goals – many of which came during Liverpool's Premier League triumph in the 2019/20 season.

Mane eventually left the Reds at the end of the 2021/22 campaign to join German giants Bayern Munich, having scored 90 league goals for the club.

Salah, meanwhile, is still netting goals for fun and is currently fifth on Liverpool's all-time leading scorers list.

8 Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman - 24

McManaman and Fowler were another unforgettable Liverpool partnership and featured together in more than 250 games for the Reds.

The pair grew up playing together for Liverpool's youth academy and their bond was mightily strong both on and off the field.

Though it was MacManaman who rose through the ranks to play first-team football before Fowler, the striker joined him a few years later and went on to become one of the club's most prolific goal-scorers.

In total, McManaman set up Fowler on 20 occasions, before he signed for Real Madrid in 1999.

As a parting gift, he assisted Fowler for his final goal of that season in a 3-2 victory over Everton.

The two joined forces once again at Manchester City a few years later but both were past their best by this time.

7 Freddie Ljungberg and Thierry Henry - 24

Spoiler alert, this isn't the only time Henry features on this list.

Ljungberg and Henry spent eight years together at Arsenal and were part of two Premier League triumphs and three FA Cup final victories.

While the Swede was generally renowned as more of a creator than a goalscorer, he actually netted the majority of goals in this particular partnership, scoring 15 in total.

In fact, Henry provided all three assists for Ljungberg's only career hat-trick against Sunderland in 2003.

6 Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino - 25

You'd be forgiven for thinking Salah and Mane were Liverpool's most deadly duo, but the Egyptian has actually linked up more times with Firmino.

The Brazilian set up Salah for his first-ever Premier League goal for the Reds against Watford in 2017 and the pair never looked back after that.

Overall, Salah scored 13 of the 25 goals, with Firmino netting on 12 occasions.

With Firmino having recently left the club, Salah is now without both of the players he has combined so well with over the years.

5 Darren Anderton and Teddy Sheringham - 27 goals

Anderton and Sheringham played for both club and country together and struck up quite a bond.

In seven seasons together, split over two spells at Tottenham, the duo combined for 27 goals – 20 of which were scored by Sheringham.

They also featured together for the majority of Euro 1996 as England made it all the way to the semi-finals of their home tournament.

Their understanding peaked in the 1994/95 season, especially with their trademark near-post corner routine, which remarkably worked on three occasions.

VIDEO: Anderton and Sheringham combine for corner routine goal

4 Robert Pires and Thierry Henry - 29 goals

We did say Henry featured again and this time it's with another Invincible in Pires.

Henry was the more prolific in this partnership, scoring 17 of the 29 goals – owing to the fact the Frenchman chiefly operated out wide.

In six seasons together, the pair won five trophies and were both integral members of Arsene Wenger's squad.

Henry and Pires also combined for France and won the World Cup in 1998 and Euro 2000.

3 David Silva and Sergio Aguero - 29

Man City's current treble-winning side may just be their best team ever, but Aguero and Silva remain two of their greatest players of all time.

Aguero has the fourth most Premier League goals in history, while Silva is seventh on the all-time assists chart.

It's no surprise then that the Spaniard set up his teammate on 21 occasions in the Premier League.

After winning 11 major trophies together, their twosome came to an end in 2020 as Silva left for Real Sociedad.

2 Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard - 36

In eight seasons together for Chelsea, Lampard and Drogba combined a staggering 36 times.

The Ivorian scored 24 of these goals and turned provider on 12 occasions.

Away from the Premier League, the pair also linked up in big finals, with Lampard setting up Drogba's winner against Man United in the FA Cup final in 2007 and his goal in the 2-1 victory over Liverpool in 2012.

Standing tall above the rest is Kane and Son, who have linked up on 47 occasions in total.

Remarkably, the pair are only three away from 50 goal contributions together and with no active challengers in sight, they're only likely to stretch their lead over Lampard and Drogba.

The duo are nearly neck and neck when it comes to goals as well. Son has 24, while Kane, who is now Spurs' all-time leading scorer, has 23.

Son struggled somewhat in the Premier League last season, but if Kane remains at the club, then there's no doubt the two will continue to link up moving forwards.