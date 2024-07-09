Highlights Notable heavyweight boxers have been ranked by average knockout rounds.

Foreman, Haye, and Hide are among the top 10 fastest knockout artists. Tyson, Bruno, and Wilder also made the list.

A surprising name tops the list with an impressive 2.71 average rounds.

World Boxing News released a list of the world's quickest heavyweight knockout artists. For their research, they looked at every heavyweight world champion since the year 1962. The candidates on the list would also have to have fought over 100 winning rounds to be considered as part of the list.

The fighters on this list were ordered by the average number of rounds it took for them to knock out their opponents. This means that statistics such as the number of knockouts and knockout percentage are relevant, but not deciding. The research looked at 55 fighters, with some notable boxers left out of the top 10. The likes of Lennox Lewis (27th) and Tyson Fury (45th) missed out on the top 10 by a significant margin. Meanwhile, Muhammad Ali sits at the very bottom of the list, taking an average of 8.68 rounds to knock out his opponents.

However, the following 10 men are considered the fastest heavyweight knockout artists:

Related Every Three-Time World Heavyweight Champion Boxer [Ranked] Ranking every heavyweight boxer to be three-time world champ from worst to best as AJ eyes title.

10. George Foreman (3.86 rounds)

Boxing record: 76-5

Boxing legend George Foreman is the first name in the top 10, averaging 3.86 rounds to knock out his opponents. With over 80 professional fights in a career spanning from 1969 to 1997, Foreman is considered one of the pioneers of heavyweight boxing. Notable opponents throughout his career included the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Evander Holyfield, with his 5 defeats only coming to some of the very best boxers of his time. Foreman would hang up the gloves in 1997 when he lost a majority decision loss to Shannon 'The Canon' Briggs.

9. David Haye (3.75 rounds)

Boxing record: 28-4

British boxing legend David Haye finds himself as the ninth-fastest knockout artist on the list. The fighter from London would only make it to the judges' scorecards three times in his 32-fight career, with it often being a quick night at the office for Haye. A 16-year professional boxing journey for the 'Hayemaker' would see him earn 9 first-round knockouts. He would retire in 2018 after back-to-back bouts with fellow British fighter Tony Bellew.

8. Herbie Hide (3.73 rounds)

Boxing record: 49-4

The 'Dancing Destroyer' Herbie Hide took an average of just 3.73 rounds to dispose of his opponents throughout his heavyweight career. The former world champion boasted an impressive 43 wins via knockout throughout his career, which started in 1989. The multiple-time WBO world heavyweight champion would also earn himself the WBC international cruiserweight title towards the end of his career, in 2007.

7. Corrie Sanders (3.64 rounds)

Boxing record: 42-4

Despite going to the judges' scorecards 11 times in his career, South African Corrie Sanders took an average of just 3.64 rounds to dispose of his opponents. A career beginning in 1989 would span to 2008, stepping into the ring a total of 46 times. 'The Sniper' had a knockout percentage of 73.81%, which included 18 first-round finishes. One of the most notable victories of Sanders' career was a second-round knockout over Wladimir Klitschko, earning him the vacant WBC world heavyweight belt.

6. Lamon Brewster (3.48 rounds)

Boxing record: 35-6

Former WBO heavyweight champion Lamon Brewster finds himself in 6th place on the list. Taking an average of 3.48 rounds to knock out his opponents, only 5 of his wins are via judges' scorecards. 'Relentless' Brewster made his boxing debut in 1996, fighting up until the year 2010. His 14-year career would include a fifth-round knockout over Wladimir Klitschko in 2004.

5. Mike Tyson (3.38 rounds)

Boxing record: 50-6

To what might be many people's surprise, boxing icon Mike Tyson just about makes it into the top 5 of this list. Despite being renowned for his knockout power, an average finishing time of 3.38 rounds earns him this place on the list. The former WBC, IBF and WBA heavyweight champion boasts an 88% knockout rate, with 44 winning career finishes. Notable wins throughout Tyson's career include a 2nd round KO over Trevor Berbick, a 4th round KO over Larry Holmes and a 6th round KO over Pinklon Thomas, among many others.

4. Frank Bruno (3.35 rounds)

Boxing record: 40-5

Despite losing to Mike Tyson in his final career bout in 1996 and previously in 1989, Frank Bruno finds himself one place above his former foe on this list. The British fighter has an impressive 95% finishing rate inside the ring, only ever hearing the final bell twice in his career. A 14-year career for Bruno would see him accumulate 13 first-round knockouts, averaging just 3.35 rounds to finish his opponents. Frank Bruno would claim the WBC world heavyweight belt in his penultimate bout, defeating Oliver McCall at Wembley Stadium.

3. Tommy Morrison (3.13 rounds)

Boxing record: 48-3

Former IBC and WBO world heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison has a knockout average time of just 3.13. 'The Duke' earned himself 33 knockouts within the opening three rounds, earning him 3rd place on this list. Morrison first became a world champion when he defeated George Foreman after 12 rounds, earning him the vacant WBO world heavyweight belt. The former champion retired in 2008, with his third successive knockout victory.

2. Deontay Wilder (2.98 rounds)

Boxing record: 43-4-1

The most recently active fighter on this list finds himself in the runner-up spot. Deontay Wilder is one of just two men who average less than three rounds to finish their opponents. The former WBC world heavyweight champion has a 97.67% knockout rate in his career, only making it to the final bell three times in 16 years. However, as he is still an active fighter, 'The Bronze Bomber' may still have a chance to claim the top spot on this list.

1. Shannon Briggs (2.71 rounds)

Boxing record: 60-6-1

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Shannon Briggs celebrates victory over Emilio Ezequiel Zarate during a Heavyweight contest at The O2 Arena on May 21, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Taking the top spot on the list, Shannon 'The Canon' Briggs needed an average of just 2.71 rounds to earn a knockout victory in the ring. With a career starting in 1992 and finishing in 2016, Briggs retired with an astonishing total of 37 first-round knockouts. His 24-year career would make him the WBO world heavyweight champion in 2006, earning a 12th-round knockout over Siarhei Liakhovic. In the final bouts of his career, Briggs brought his knockout time average down significantly. Between 2014 and 2016, he would add 5 first-round finishes to his resume out of 7 fights.