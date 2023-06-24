The graph showing the top 10 goalscorers in the 21st century has been revealed - and Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the way.

Stats from PopFoot show the 10 players who have found the back of the net the most times since 2000 for both club and country at the highest level.

They say scoring goals is the hardest part of the gam. It's why strikers get paid the most - and cost an absolute fortune. Goals win games.

And some players are just natural goalscorers.

Scoring a goal at any level is tough but you're a special player when you can consistently score every season at the very top level.

Look no further than these 10 players, then.

Who has scored the most goals in the 21st century

Who has scored more: Ronaldo or Messi?

So, it's Ronaldo who leads the way. The Manchester United legend has bagged an astonishing 838 goals in 1168 appearances. That gives him a goal-per-game ratio of 0.72. Not bad at all.

While Ronaldo may have scored more goals than Messi, it's the Argentine who has the edge in terms of goals-per-game. Messi's 807 goals in 1028 matches gives him a goal ratio of 0.79, narrowly trumping Ronaldo.

It's hardly surprising to see Ronaldo and Messi battling it out for top spot.

The best of the rest is Robert Lewandowski.

While it's impossible to compete with Messi and Ronaldo, the Polish striker has returned some pretty incredible numbers himself - 636 goals in 898 matches. That's a ratio of 0.71 goals per game 0 just 0.1 behind Ronaldo. Very impressive.

The retired Zlatan Ibrahmovic is fourth, scoring goals wherever he went - 573 in 988 matches to be exact.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates a goal for AC Milan with his arms raised out by each side.

Liverpool icon Luis Suarez makes up the top five with 543 to his name - he's not stopping either.

Karim Benzema is in sixth (457), while Neymar (434) is just two ahead of former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Edinson Cavani.

Sergio Aguero and David Villa are level with 426 goals, with the Manchester City legend edging it with his goal ratio.

Legendary goalscorers everywhere you look.