Highlights Becky Lynch had a versatile and successful year in 2023, excelling in various roles and helping elevate the NXT Women's Championship.

LA Knight experienced a significant rise in popularity and consistently delivered entertaining performances throughout the year.

Gunther had an exceptional year as the Intercontinental Champion, consistently delivering top-notch matches and bringing prestige to the title.

2023 was a great year for WWE. Giving Triple H his first full 12 months at the head of the company’s creative department, they went from strength to strength in terms of their on-screen product, and this was reflected in their record highs when it came to attendances and arena revenue.

Many are looking ahead to 2024, but, before we all settle into the New Year, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at those WWE has to thank for making 2023 one of the greatest in company history. Taking in-ring success, quality of matches and sheer output into account, we've come up with a list of the 10 WWE wrestlers we think had the best 12 months. Here they are.

10 Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch’s 2023 can be split into two parts. She began the year by winning the Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Lita, with a large part of the spring and summer being taken up by an awesome feud against Trish Stratus. Yet, the second half of the year saw her bring something completely fresh to the table by turning her attention to how she could help those around her.

Lynch was re-invigorated by her time in NXT last year, winning the brand’s women’s title in September and going on a run which saw her take on all comers. She gave title matches to the likes of Tegan Nox and Indi Hartwell, making the NXT Women’s Championship feel more like a mid-card goal for the female roster, something many have said that WWE has been lacking. All in all, Becky was a versatile asset in 2023 and excelled in any role she was asked to perform.

Becky Lynch's 2023 statistics Matches 69 Wins 54 Win % 78.3 Losses 14 Draws 1 Statistics per Cagematch

9 LA Knight

It could be argued that no one in WWE has had such a stark rise in popularity in 2023 than LA Knight. No matter where he went, audiences across the world simply couldn’t get enough of his overwhelming charisma and popular catchphrases across the last year. There were even a portion of fans who were attending WWE events purely to see the man who calls himself The Megastar live in the flesh.

His role on WWE’s weekly TV has reflected his rise in popularity, too. In January, he was embroiled in a feud with the late Bray Wyatt, concluding with the ‘pitch black’ match at the Royal Rumble, and, at the end of the year, he was vying for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. Despite not winning Money in the Bank or any gold in 2023, most viewers are still invested in Knight’s future and are hoping to see his position grow even more in the future.

LA Knight's 2023 statistics Matches 98 Wins 55 Win % 56.1 Losses 39 Draws 4 Statistics per Cagematch

8 Drew McIntyre

Placing at number eight, Drew McIntyre was a constant talking point throughout 2023. In terms of his in-ring accolades, the Scotsman was involved in what many fans are calling WWE’s best match of the year as part of the triple threat match between himself, Sheamus and The Ring General Gunther at WrestleMania 39, and rumours of a contract dispute seemed to fuel Drew’s desire to perform to a consistently high level when the bell rings.

In more recent times, McIntyre can be commended for his character work, making the fact that The Bloodline cost him the Undisputed Universal Title in front of his family a crucial part of his on-screen motivation. The 38-year-old, who was WWE Champion during the pandemic, has been desperate to get back to the mountaintop, pulling off a perfectly executed heel turn towards the back end of 2023 that had been building for many, many weeks.

Drew McIntyre's 2023 statistics Matches 60 Wins 35 Win % 58.3 Losses 24 Draws 1 Statistics per Cagematch

7 Jey Uso

It had been coming for quite a while prior to 2023, but Jey Uso has really lived up to his ‘main event’ moniker over the last 12 months. He started the year playing a conflicted character who was torn between his Bloodline family and Sami Zayn, playing his part in the closing match of WrestleMania 39’s first night, and has more than held his in the singles division too.

Jey arrived on Raw in the latter part of the Raw and instantly had a line of foes waiting to clash with him. Many on the red brand hadn’t forgiven Uso for the his actions as part of The Bloodline, and, as such, he had many ready-made matchups to see him through the year. He has been involved in some of WWE’s most important stories of 2023 and sold out arenas can’t help but bounce along to his song each time the Uso brother makes his entrance.

Jey Uso's 2023 statistics Matches 73 Wins 45 Win % 61.6 Losses 28 Draws 0 Statistics per Cagematch

6 Cody Rhodes

With it happening right at the start of the year, Cody Rhodes’ 2023 Royal Rumble win feels like a distant memory at this point, but it set the precedent for the year he’d go on to have. As we all know, The American Nightmare didn’t achieve his dream of ‘finishing the story’ by becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39, but, regardless, he’s proven his worth to the company and remained one of their most valuable assets.

Just watching his iconic entrances should tell you how much of a star Rhodes was in 2023. Audiences across the world have enjoyed giving him a hero’s welcome as he has moved through the year with battles against the likes of Brock Lesnar and The Judgment Day. Let’s not forget, he even picked up a fun, albeit short, reign as one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Jey Uso.

Cody Rhodes' 2023 statistics Matches 113 Wins 108 Win % 95.6 Losses 5 Draws 0 Statistics per Cagematch

5 Iyo Sky

From her position at the start of the year to where she is now, it could be argued that 2023 was the year of Iyo Sky. As a member of Damage CTRL, she shared the ring with wrestling legends Trish Stratus and Lita on the grand stage of WrestleMania, but her ascent in the singles division launched her into superstardom in WWE.

From her show-stealing performance in Puerto Rico against Bianca Belair to her awesome Money in the Bank win, higher-ups finally decided to pull the trigger on Sky as a main event star at SummerSlam as she cashed-in and became the Women’s Champion. From then on, she was a focal point of SmackDown, which was reflected in the viewership figures on Friday nights. Fans genuinely tuned in throughout 2023 to see what Iyo would do next.

Iyo Sky's 2023 statistics Matches 85 Wins 33 Win % 38.8 Losses 48 Draws 0 Statistics per Cagematch

4 Sami Zayn

At the start of 2023, fans were wondering whether Sami Zayn was the best fit to finally dethrone Roman Reigns and become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He had organically become one of the most easy to root for babyfaces in company history and the stars seemed to align for Zayn when he was given a championship match in front of his hometown crowd. Ultimately though, despite looking like a genuine contender, the Canadian came up short in Montreal.

Regardless, the year Sami had still reached extraordinary levels. He earned his spot in the main event of WrestleMania night one and had a stellar reign as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions alongside Kevin Owens. Zayn has remained one of the most popular good guys on Raw, providing the perfect foil for emerging heels such as Drew McIntyre through the year.

Sami Zayn's 2023 statistics Matches 94 Wins 63 Win % 67.0 Losses 29 Draws 2 Statistics per Cagematch

3 Roman Reigns

2023 was the year that many were expecting Roman Reigns to lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Whether it be Sami Zayn, Jey Uso or Cody Rhodes, a large portion of fans were certain that a new top champion would have been crowned by this point. Still though, Reigns remains the company’s top guy and has been the focal point of many gripping storylines, continuing to exude star power whenever he appears.

Some may be surprised to see The Tribal Chief not land even higher on our list, but let’s not forget that he only had seven televised matches across all of 2023. Still, there’s no doubting his part in WWE’s recent success, particularly when it comes to the business side of things, suggesting that the company were justified in keeping their top prize on the Head of The Table rather than switching the title holder at any point last year.

Roman Reigns' 2023 statistics Matches 11 Wins 9 Win % 81.8 Losses 2 Draws 0 Statistics per Cagematch

2 Seth Rollins

Tired of Roman Reigns’ schedule meaning that the only world champion in WWE was constantly away, Triple H unveiled the updated ‘World Heavyweight Championship’ this past spring, and the honour of leading Monday Night Raw into the future was given to Seth Rollins. Taking the new accolade in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions, the precedent for The Visionary’s year was set.

Throughout his reign, Rollins has been a fighting champion. Defending his gold against Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre among others, Seth places higher than his former Shield brother Roman Reigns purely due to how often he puts his title on the line and delivers the match of the night. He remains one of the most over stars on the Raw roster and was truly someone WWE have to thank for their recent successes.

Seth Rollins' 2023 statistics Matches 105 Wins 84 Win % 80.0 Losses 20 Draws 1 Statistics per Cagematch

1 Gunther

For our money, no one in WWE has had a better 2023 than Gunther. The year saw the Ring General continue his iconic reign as the Intercontinental Champion. Now reaching over 570 days with the mid-card title, the past 12 months have featured some of his best defences. As previously mentioned, his triple threat with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania was perhaps WWE’s match of the year, but programmes against the likes of Mustafa Ali, Chad Gable and even The Miz have felt big time thanks to the work of Gunther.

In truth, the six-foot Austrian feels like the true final boss of WWE. Of course, he hasn’t yet gotten his hands on any of the company’s recognised world championships, but the prestige he has brought to the IC Title makes it feel like something that is worth fighting for. Gunther was perhaps WWE’s most consistent performer over the last year and could always be relied upon to deliver in-ring masterpieces whenever he stepped through the ropes.

Gunther's 2023 statistics Matches 96 Wins 52 Win % 54.2 Losses 43 Draws 1 Statistics per Cagematch

It's been an incredible year overall for WWE, though, and with the recent returns of both CM Punk and The Rock, we can't wait to see what the next 12 months have in store for Triple H and co as he continues to take them from strength to strength under his leadership.