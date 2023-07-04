Since their first Grand Prix entry in 1966, McLaren have become one of the most iconic and successful teams in F1.

Over the years, numerous talented drivers have represented the team, achieving remarkable success on the track.

Here, then, we're ranking the very best to have ever driven for the team...

7 James Hunt

James Hunt's flamboyant personality and daredevil approach captivated fans during his time with McLaren.

Although he 'only' won one World Championship in 1976, Hunt's impact extended beyond his results. His rivalry with Niki Lauda became legendary, with their battles epitomising the intensity of F1.

Hunt's charisma and passion left an indelible mark on McLaren and the sport as a whole.

6 Emerson Fittipaldi

Emerson Fittipaldi, the first Brazilian World Champion in F1 history, brought his talents to McLaren and instantly made an impact.

In his two seasons with the team, Fittipaldi secured the 1974 championship, winning three races. Fittipaldi's success paved the way for future generations of Brazilian drivers, and his contribution to McLaren's legacy should not be overlooked.

5 Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda joined McLaren as he made a return to F1 after a hiatus and brought his relentless determination and expertise to the team.

In his three seasons with McLaren, he secured one World Championship (1984). Lauda's courage and resilience, both on and off the track, made him a revered figure in the sport and a vital part of McLaren's success.

4 Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton burst onto the F1 scene with McLaren in 2007 and immediately made his mark.

In his rookie season, he fought tooth and nail with his teammate Fernando Alonso and came just one point shy of winning the championship, with Kimi Raikkonen taking the crown.

Hamilton clinched his maiden title in 2008, becoming the youngest World Champion at the time. Over his six years with McLaren, Hamilton secured 21 victories, displaying his exceptional speed and racecraft. While his success has continued with Mercedes, his early years at McLaren laid the foundation for his remarkable career.

3 Mika Hakkinen

Mika Hakkinen's association with McLaren saw him become a fan-favourite and a double World Champion (1998, 1999).

Known for his smooth driving style and exceptional speed, Hakkinen won 20 races during his tenure. His battles with Michael Schumacher added to the allure of the late '90s and early 2000s in Formula 1, solidifying his place as one of McLaren's most successful drivers.

2 Alain Prost

Alain Prost, was one of the most intelligent and strategic drivers in F1 history.

During his time at McLaren, he won three World Championships (1985, 1986, 1989). Prost's rivalry with Senna was fierce, resulting in some of the sport's most dramatic moments. His technical knowledge and meticulous approach made him a formidable competitor, earning him a place among the all-time greats.

1 Ayrton Senna

Undoubtedly the most iconic McLaren driver, Ayrton Senna's legacy remains unrivalled.

His years with McLaren were a period of dominance and brilliance. With three World Championships (1988, 1990, 1991) and a career that earned 41 race wins, Senna's combination of raw talent, fierce determination, and intense rivalry with Alain Prost defined an era.

Senna's performances in wet conditions were particularly standout, showcasing his exceptional car control. His untimely death in 1994 only solidified his status as a racing icon.

McLaren's rich history in Formula 1 is littered with exceptional drivers, each contributing to the team's success in their own unique way.

From the dominance of Ayrton Senna to the modern-day exploits of Lewis Hamilton, these drivers have etched their names in McLaren's illustrious history and in the hearts of racing fans worldwide.